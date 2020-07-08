Headline News

Low damage claims demonstrate confidence in Michelin

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 - 08:00
No Comments
366 Views
General News, HGV & Bus News, Manufacturer News, Michelin, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tyres

In the 12 months ending 30 June 2020, Michelin received just 769 eligible claims for damage under its free accidental damage guarantee – from nearly 120,000 entitled truck and bus tyres sold in the UK and Ireland.

Michelin

Michelin says its accidental damage guarantee claim rate of just 0.65 per cent highlights its unrivalled product quality

Michelin says the claim rate of just 0.65 per cent highlights its unrivalled product quality, and demonstrates the safety, performance and uptime benefits of running a Michelin tyre policy. The company was the first manufacturer to introduce such a guarantee, with the programme now covering the majority of its regional and on/off-road ranges when specified as either original equipment or as a replacement.

Michelin has revealed the claims data to coincide with a major upgrade to its accidental damage guarantee, which now enables customers to process claims faster and receive a credit note within days of registering a claim. Previously all damaged tyres were returned to Michelin’s facility in Stoke-on-Trent for verification before claims were accepted – which could take up to 28 days.

Announcing the changes, Jason Cooper, National Sales Manager, Michelin Tyres, says: “Introducing the guarantee in 2016 was a sign of the confidence we have in our products; being able to make the claims process leaner and more efficient is testament to the tiny percentage of claims we receive. We want to ensure customers are reimbursed as quickly as possible in the event of making a claim.

“We will still be verifying all claims, but the process has been streamlined to ensure any reimbursements due go to the customers far quicker. Based on four years of data, we’re confident there will be very few issues – and the customer experience will be significantly improved.”

Michelin’s guarantee promises to refund vehicle operators for accidental damage suffered before a tyre is 50 per cent worn, and covers tyres purchased as replacement products or as original equipment on new vehicles or trailers.

The guarantee is free of charge and offers customers the ultimate protection against the financial costs of accidental damage, whilst reinforcing the benefits of operating a premium Michelin policy. The firm says it gives owner-drivers and fleets confidence that in the event of a tyre suffering damage before it is half worn, they will receive a credit note for the unused portion of the tyre’s life.

The Michelin X Multi guarantee for regional tread patterns covers 60 bus, coach and truck tyre sizes, including all new X Multi, X Multi Energy, X Multi HD and X MultiWay regional tyres, in all available sizes. An X Works and X Works HD guarantee is also available for truck tyres used in on/off-road applications, covering 21 sizes, plus a further three sizes of Michelin Remix retread tyres.

‘Accidental damage’ is defined by Michelin as an impact occurring to a registered tyre which makes it unusable. The policies exclude damage suffered through road accidents, acts of vandalism, fire and natural disasters.

Michelin says only a very small portion of claims are ever rejected, and these are most commonly due to the tread being more than 50 per cent worn, claims for tyres which are not covered by the guarantee or flat spotting damage due to brake locking.

 

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Geotab

Geotab and Ford expand integrated telematics

Jul 08, 2020No Comments

Geotab, a global leader in connected and electrified transportation, today announced the availability of the Geotab Integrated Solution for Ford Vehicles in several European countries including the

Ford introduces automatic e...

Awareness of how air quality can affect our health

Jul 08, 2020
Vivaro-e vans

British Gas announces an or...

British Gas today announces that it has ordered 1,000

Jul 08, 2020
LEVC

Royal mail latest partner t...

Royal Mail is the latest household name to partner

Jul 07, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202056,040 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201426,604 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201424,714 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,956 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201822,422 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing