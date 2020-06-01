FreshLinc places “100 per cent confidence” in Michelin

FreshLinc Group is now running exclusively on Michelin tyres after moving its entire bulk transport fleet onto its existing Effitires tyre management contract with the manufacturer’s Services & Solutions team.
Established in 1996, the FreshLinc Group has grown into one of the UK’s biggest logistics firms, operating four separate divisions – FreshLinc Chilled, FLX Logistics, DirectLinc and FLB – with a combined fleet of approximately 400 commercial vehicles.
The haulage company has a long-standing relationship with Michelin, having been fitting its tyres for more than a decade.
Now, the FLB fleet is transitioning to run exclusively on Michelins. Its 22 bulk trailers, including three new Crane Fruehauf tipper trailers, will be fitted with 385/65 R22.5 Michelin X Works T tyres, while all tractor units will run on tyres from Michelin’s X Multi regional range.
As part of the move to a full Michelin policy on its contracted fleet, FreshLinc has also specified 14 new DAF XFs for its FLB fleet on Michelin tyres as original equipment.
Andy Marchant, Fleet Engineer at FreshLinc, says: “Our bulk division had been looked after by an independent tyre dealer in the past, but we felt now was the time to move all of our contracted vehicles and trailers onto the same Michelin Effitires policy.
“The move gives me consistency across the fleet and the peace of mind in knowing that all our vehicles are running on premium tyres, maximising fuel efficiency and limiting the chance of any costly downtime.”
The Michelin X Works range is designed for operators which do most of their mileage on road, but need traction and robustness on rough tracks for last-mile collection and deliveries – ideal for the FLB’s trailers, which frequently transport heavy loads of grain, sugar beet and cereal from agricultural sites across the UK.
Key to the X Works’ exceptional performance is the use of the most advanced Michelin technologies, including Powercoil steel casing cables, which help to make each tyre lighter yet more robust, leading to better endurance and reduced rolling resistance.
Michelin’s X Multi range of tyres blend low costs per kilometre performance with outstanding grip in all weather conditions.
“I’ve had 15 years of experience with the Michelin product, so I know everything there is to know about the performance characteristics of the tyres,” adds Marchant. “This has given me 100 per cent confidence in the product, plus I have always enjoyed fantastic support from the team at Michelin.”
Tructyre ATS will carry out all tyre fitting, servicing and repairs for FreshLinc at its Spalding base. The customer also benefits from full access to Michelin’s 24/7 ONCall roadside assistance service.