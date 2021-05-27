MFS launches tyre offer for Bristol and South Wales fleet businesses

A new tyre service dedicated to meeting the tyre fitment needs of ‘extraordinary fleets’ is to be piloted in the Bristol and South Wales region.
Launched by one of the UK’s leading tyre wholesalers, Micheldever Tyre Services, the new Micheldever Fleet Solutions (MFS) offer will provide fleet operators with the opportunity to utilise MFS’s wealth of industry knowledge and product expertise to deliver against the performance and commercial needs of the most demanding vehicle fleets.
MFS’s pilot project will be available exclusively to fleet businesses in the Bristol and South Wales region for the next couple of months, before being rolled out across further UK regions later in the year.
The MFS offer will include the new ‘Extraordinary Fleet Calculator’, a simple five question multiple choice diagnostic that helps to inform fleet managers how extraordinary their fleet is based on its tyre fitting requirements.
An exclusive MFS ‘Fleet Manager’s Essential Guide to Tyre Health and Safety’, offering insight on legal obligations for fleets and advice on tyre maintenance, is also available as a downloadable PDF on the new MFS website.
The new MFS online platform will also provide advice, expertise and insight from the MFS team, case studies of ’Extraordinary Fleets’ MFS are currently working with and the opportunity to directly contact the MFS team.
For the launch, an ‘extraordinary’ incentive is being offered to the first five fleets in the Bristol and South Wales region to sign up to the new service. Those five fleets will qualify for a free fleet tyre audit and risk assessment valued at £8,000, carried out by MFS’s team of experts at each respective businesses’ main fleet location.
Martin Towers, MFS Sales Director, said: “We are excited to launch the new MFS fleet tyre service and to give fleet businesses in the Bristol and South Wales region the first opportunity to engage with us and resolve their tyre fitting requirements.
“At MFS, we have specialists who can assess a fleet’s requirements and tailor the correct tyre fitment to suit, regardless of how extraordinary a fleet is or the job its tasked with carrying out.
“We can assess and provide tyre solutions that enable a fleet to operate in all types of weather conditions, all kinds of terrain and all year round, delivering exceptional performance including mileage.
“The new MFS website is a great place to start a Fleet Manager’s journey. It provides the opportunity to gauge the extraordinary status of a fleet’s tyres and follow it up with sound advice and insight from our expert team. We look forward to hearing from fleet businesses in the Bristol and South Wales region.”
Through MTS’s supplier agreements, MFS has access to well established brands such as General Tire, Falken and BF Goodrich, enabling it to offer a comprehensive range of tyres suited to all types of terrain.
As well as identifying the right tyre to suit the right vehicle, MFS can also find a solution for disposing of the original equipment tyres. MTS partners with their customers to ensure tyres taken off vehicles are successfully redeployed, both removing the hassle for the customer and allowing the tyres to be put to an alternative use that is beneficial to all involved.
For advice on a range of tyre solutions for fleets businesses, please contact Martin Towers at martin.towers@micheldever.co.uk or 07787 576686.