Kwik Fit and Alphabet renew sole supply partnership

Kwik Fit, the UK’s largest automotive repair company, has extended its sole-supply partnership with leading fleet leasing and business mobility experts Alphabet (GB) Limited.
The new contract, which is for a minimum of three years, increases the two companies’ business partnership to more than 20 years.
Following a competitive tender, Kwik Fit retained the contract covering the supply of tyres and a range of ancillary services across Alphabet’s fleet of almost 140,000 company cars and vans. Integral to Kwik Fit being awarded the contract was the company’s ‘collaborative approach’ to delivering and enhancing the wide range of services provided to Alphabet.
The number of Alphabet customers having their tyres fitted at locations away from Kwik Fit’s 600-strong centre network is expected to further increase with the company’s expansion of its ‘Mobile7’ operation. ‘Mobile7’ operates 8.30am to 8.30pm seven days a week and now covers more than 10 regions across the UK.
In addition, this year Kwik Fit will launch a new technology platform that will deliver a range of enhancements to its mobile service, resulting in an even faster and more efficient service to Alphabet customers.
Since Kwik Fit began its relationship with Alphabet the range of services delivered by the company has expanded to include mechanical services, such as brake replacement, and MoTs as well as tyre management.
This expansion, along with the level of service and the company’s partnership approach, were key reasons that led to Alphabet awarding Kwik Fit its Fleet Service Provider of the Year title at its inaugural Supplier Awards two years ago.
Kwik Fit GB fleet sales director Andy Fern said: “Technology and vehicles are changing rapidly in terms of powertrains and the production line fitment of model-specific original equipment tyres. Alphabet recognises that the speed of transition will increase over the coming years and that it requires a partner to work with on what is a challenging journey.
“A collaborative approach across the range of services Kwik Fit delivers is business-critical and that includes embracing online solutions and web-based management reporting to maximise efficiencies for both Alphabet and its customers.
“Securing a new contract with Alphabet that takes the exclusive partnership between the two companies into a third decade will further enable Kwik Fit to continue to innovate and bring new solutions to the table, all without diverting focus away from our core strength of tyres.”
Clive Buhagiar, head of operational services, Alphabet, said: “We’ve been impressed with the attitude and ability of the Kwik Fit team, as well as the quality of the service they deliver to Alphabet customers on our behalf. Kwik Fit has demonstrated an approach to ongoing innovation which has been applied to the needs of our business and the demands of customers, directly benefitting their everyday experience. We look forward to working together to further develop collaborative initiatives and innovations in what is a dynamic and changing market.”