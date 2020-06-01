Goodyear extends on-road range with New KMAX T GEN-2 Trailer Tyre

Goodyear is complementing its premium KMAX GEN-2 steer and drive truck range with the new KMAX T GEN-2 trailer tyres. The new products are predominately for regional fleets and offer, amongst other benefits**, greater mileage, longer life, full winter tire EU legislation compliance and RFID connectivity.
The new product generation replacing the KMAX T trailer tyre range are the latest addition to the Goodyear Total Mobility value proposition. This unique customizable offer for fleets also includes smart fleet solutions and the support of an expert service network throughout Europe.
“The KMAX T GEN-2 range offers important benefits to inter-regional and regional fleets, in particular those operating under changing load levels or traveling to regions with varying weather conditions. Since the launch of this new range we see leading fleets updating their trailer policies to include the latest generation of 3PMSF homologated winter tyres. In addition, the range offers enhanced mileage, connectivity and optimal performance levels during the service life,” said Maciej Szymanski, Director Marketing Commercial Tyres Europe at Goodyear.
It is one of the most comprehensive ranges of 3PMSF trailer tyres on the market including one 19.5” and four 22.5” rim sizes, including a 385/65R22.5 High Load version, meeting the strictest legal requirements for performance on winter roads.
Tread Design
The new tread design has 5-, 6- or 7-ribs depending on size, providing damage and wear resistance for high mileage and long service life under severe conditions. It has deep sipes, which are still visible even at 75% worn and offer enhanced wet grip and all-weather performance. Intellimax Groove Technology features a teardrop-shaped bottom blade design to avoid groove cracking in high friction trailer and other demanding applications.
Tread Compound
The cool running and high abrasion-resistant tread compound offers high mileage and fuel efficiency. The chemical formula and polymer network ensure the lower rolling resistance of the tyre and contribute to fuel economy, lower emissions, combined with a high level of resistance against tread wear and lateral scrubbing.
Multiple Life
The new trailer tyres are regroovable so fleets can further optimise their cost thanks to the exclusive TreadMax moldcure retreading process, which uses the same tread pattern and material as new products.
RFID
Connectivity to tyre management systems such as eJob and FleetOnlineSolutions is ensured thanks to radio frequency identification (RFID) integrated in the tyres. RFID is also known as a deterrent to theft because these assets can be traced thanks to the information stored on the tag.
*The EU tyre label grades for these tyres are not yet available. The range will continue to extend.
** Compared with Goodyear KMAX T tyres.