Headline News

Goodyear Total Mobility signs 2-year partnership with H. Parkinson Haulage

Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 11:42
No Comments
936 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, Goodyear Total Mobility, News, Newsletter, Top News

Goodyear Total Mobility is proud to announce a new two-year partnership with H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd.

With over 60 years’ experience in the haulage industry, H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd provides logistics solutions for a multitude of commercial sectors. The company boasts a 300-strong fleet and over 300,000 sq ft of warehousing, strategically located across five sites in the North West of England.

Goodyear Total Mobility

Parkinson Haulage Ltd’s tractor units will be fitted with tyres from Goodyear’s KMAX – GEN 2 range, as part of the comprehensive Goodyear Total Mobility offering for commercial fleets. Providing up to 25% better all-weather capability, 15% more damage resistance and 5% higher fuel efficiency, this range delivers premium-class mileage, enabling fleets to optimise tyre life and overcome challenging road conditions.

The tyres will also include Goodyear’s radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. The RFID tag is embedded in the tyre to allow simple identification and connectivity to tracking systems, allowing for more efficient tyre management. RFID also helps to prevent theft, as the tagged tyres can be easily traced.

Tony Coghlan, Fleet Manager at H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd, comments: “The reliability of our fleet is paramount to the success of our business. We have built – and are continuing to build – a client base that depends on us for quick and efficient deliveries, so it’s vital that we are able to maintain an excellent level of customer service. For that reason, we are thrilled to be partnering with Goodyear Total Mobility.”

As one of the brands within Goodyear’s commercial portfolio, Dunlop tyres will also be fitted to H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd’s trailers. The Dunlop SP246 provides high mileage and improved fuel efficiency, in both regional and long-haul applications. It also features optimised sipe amplitude and deep blades for long-lasting winter performance, offering better grip in wet and snowy conditions.

David Howe, Commercial Sales Manager at Goodyear, comments: “Fleets like H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd are essential to the continued success of the UK haulage industry. Ensuring that such a large and active fleet constantly runs as efficiently as possible can be a challenge, though. That’s why we’re proud to be supporting H. Parkinson Ltd with tyres and digital solutions via Goodyear Total Mobility, our one-stop offering for commercial fleets.”

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

supply chain

DG International’s Horizon platform brings ...

Jan 23, 2020No Comments

Specialist freight forwarder DG International is launching Horizon, a cloud-based, single-platform solution bringing end-to-end digitisation, visibility and integration to supply chain management. Designed with customer’s varied needs

cybersecurity

Pioneering ResiCAV project ...

A pioneering project to ensure that connected and autonomous

Jan 23, 2020
Bridgestone

Featherstone prisoners on r...

Prisoners at HM Prison Featherstone are being given a

Jan 22, 2020

More vans returned early as...

An increasing number of vans are being returned to

Jan 22, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201917,016 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201916,440 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201816,260 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201815,174 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201814,718 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage