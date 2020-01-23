Goodyear Total Mobility signs 2-year partnership with H. Parkinson Haulage

Goodyear Total Mobility is proud to announce a new two-year partnership with H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd.
With over 60 years’ experience in the haulage industry, H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd provides logistics solutions for a multitude of commercial sectors. The company boasts a 300-strong fleet and over 300,000 sq ft of warehousing, strategically located across five sites in the North West of England.
Parkinson Haulage Ltd’s tractor units will be fitted with tyres from Goodyear’s KMAX – GEN 2 range, as part of the comprehensive Goodyear Total Mobility offering for commercial fleets. Providing up to 25% better all-weather capability, 15% more damage resistance and 5% higher fuel efficiency, this range delivers premium-class mileage, enabling fleets to optimise tyre life and overcome challenging road conditions.
The tyres will also include Goodyear’s radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. The RFID tag is embedded in the tyre to allow simple identification and connectivity to tracking systems, allowing for more efficient tyre management. RFID also helps to prevent theft, as the tagged tyres can be easily traced.
Tony Coghlan, Fleet Manager at H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd, comments: “The reliability of our fleet is paramount to the success of our business. We have built – and are continuing to build – a client base that depends on us for quick and efficient deliveries, so it’s vital that we are able to maintain an excellent level of customer service. For that reason, we are thrilled to be partnering with Goodyear Total Mobility.”
As one of the brands within Goodyear’s commercial portfolio, Dunlop tyres will also be fitted to H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd’s trailers. The Dunlop SP246 provides high mileage and improved fuel efficiency, in both regional and long-haul applications. It also features optimised sipe amplitude and deep blades for long-lasting winter performance, offering better grip in wet and snowy conditions.
David Howe, Commercial Sales Manager at Goodyear, comments: “Fleets like H. Parkinson Haulage Ltd are essential to the continued success of the UK haulage industry. Ensuring that such a large and active fleet constantly runs as efficiently as possible can be a challenge, though. That’s why we’re proud to be supporting H. Parkinson Ltd with tyres and digital solutions via Goodyear Total Mobility, our one-stop offering for commercial fleets.”