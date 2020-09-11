Goodyear Total Mobility announces partnership with Bretts Transport

Goodyear is delighted to announce a five-year partnership with Bretts Transport. As part of this deal, Bretts Transport will be supplied with premium tyres from the FUELMAX GEN-2 range, and be supported by TruckForce, under the Goodyear Total Mobility offering.
Bretts is a Warehousing and Distribution specialist, founded in 1933, located in North Cambridgeshire. The company’s 246 vehicles will be fitted with the Goodyear FUELMAX GEN-2 tyre range. These steer and drive tyres deliver high fuel efficiency combined with enhanced mileage, for fleets engaged in inter-regional and long-haul operations, just like Bretts Transport.
The range also benefits from enhanced traction and reduced road noise emissions. FUELMAX GEN-2 tyres provide up to 10% improved mileage, 30% all-weather capability and less noise, but with the same high level of fuel efficiency as previous FUELMAX tyres.
These tyres also include radio frequency identification (RFID). An RFID tag is embedded inside the tyre to allow for identification and connectivity to tyre management and tracking systems. This increases tyre management efficiency, also acting as a deterrent to thieves as the tyres are easily traceable.
As well as tyre supply, Bretts will benefit from Goodyear’s national commercial vehicle support network, TruckForce. TruckForce technicians carry out thorough onsite tyre checks every quarter, and are on hand 24/7, 365 days a year, to provide roadside assistance and reactive tyre maintenance through Service Line 24hr. As a network, it specialises in the complete lifecycle management of commercial truck tyres, from preventive maintenance and tyre replacement, to regrooving and retreading.
Simon Brett, Managing Director at Bretts Transport, comments: “At Bretts, we have a large fleet of premium vehicles, and we aim to provide consistently high levels of service to our customers to enable them to grow with us. This partnership with Goodyear will enable us to continue with that, minimising down time and keeping us where we need to be for longer – on the road.”
Kate Norton, Sales General Manager Commercial UK & Ireland at Goodyear, comments: “We are delighted that Bretts Transport have chosen to use Goodyear’s premium tyres and services to improve their fleet productivity over the next five years. Goodyear Total Mobility is an offering that enables us to support national businesses like Bretts, reducing downtime with proactive monitoring and reactive maintenance.”