Goodyear launches intelligent cloud-connected tyre solution for vans

Goodyear has announced a new tyre intelligence technology, Goodyear SightLine, that will help fleet operators minimise downtime.
Following billions of test miles as part of a pilot program, Goodyear SightLine will help predict which issues will arise before they happen and provide feedback on the tyre and road conditions. In addition, the technology integrates with a vehicle’s control system, so can help reduce stopping distance by up 30% based on initial data.
Initially aimed at field service, construction, and last-mile delivery industries, the system uses sensors backed-up by cloud-based algorithms to communicate with fleet operators in real time.
Launching initially in North America and Europe, Goodyear SightLine uses data analysis to monitor tyre pressures and wear factors, predict breakdowns, and minimise downtime, leading to enhanced safety and more cost-efficient mobility.
“Much like smart watches that monitor vitals like heartrates and oxygen levels, Goodyear SightLine’s tyre intelligence monitors the health of a tyre,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer. “Goodyear SightLine takes the mystery out of understanding tyres and provides proactive mobility insights to communicate when tyres need service or replacement.”
Later in 2021, SightLine will become available to OEM customers as well as emerging fleet and mobility providers.
The company accumulated billions of test miles of Goodyear SightLine-powered pilot programmes and has set the target of having tyre intelligence in all new products by 2027.
Companies can register for more information now at https://www.goodyearsightline.com