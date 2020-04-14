Headline News

Fleet managers failing to take truck tyres seriously

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 09:46
No Comments
360 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, Goodyear, News, Newsletter, Top News, Tyres

Research* by Goodyear Tyres has revealed that fewer than three-quarters (71%) of fleet managers feel tyres are a ‘very important’ area of investment, compared with fuel (81%) and repairs and maintenance (86%).

Goodyear

The research, which was conducted as part of a wider report into the transport industry**, also found that only a quarter (25%) of respondents have a single brand supply deal with a tyre manufacturer. Surprisingly, only one in five (21%) of these are motivated by lower total cost, and fewer still by financial predictability (11%). The majority (83%) of fleet managers who have a single brand supply deal cite the main benefit is improved reliability in operation; a crucial element to any fleet.

David Howe, Commercial Sales Manager at Goodyear, comments: “It’s interesting to see how few fleet managers have a single brand supply deal, given that such a deal will often allow access to a commercial support network, which will help to perform maintenance. Our own network – TruckForce –  specialises in the complete lifecycle management of commercial truck tyres, including preventive maintenance, replacement, regrooving, and retreading. The network spans across the whole of the UK, with 13 hubs in total, which are individually responsible for different regions.”

Correct tyre maintenance plays a large role in keeping fleets moving. Surprisingly though, the research found that only one-in-three (33%) fleet managers – or those responsible for keeping commercial vehicle fleets compliant – check their tyre pressures on a daily basis. It seems that tread depth checks are deemed more important, with over half of respondents (55%) checking their tread depth daily.

David Howe continues: “Our TruckForce technicians conduct full tyre checks for customers on a quarterly basis, but we would always recommend that drivers visually check their tyre pressures at the start of each shift. This is because, if too high or low, incorrect pressures can result in rapid and irregular wear, or even blowouts, risking a significant amount of downtime and possible accidents. Running tyres at the correct pressure will lead to better wear across the tyre and even lower fuel consumption, due to better rolling resistance and handling.”

Goodyear 

“The use of technology such as Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) can also help to prolong the tyre’s lifespan. Our own TPMS uses an in-tyre sensor to gather data and Goodyear’s unique G-Predict technology alerts the fleet manager to any tyre-related hazards via a mobile app. This predictive algorithm technology means managers can proactively take action to rectify any problems and prevent incidents from happening, avoiding prolonged downtime.

“TruckForce is part of Goodyear Total Mobility, an end-to-end fleet offering that includes support from ServiceLine24h roadside assistance and FleetOnlineSolutions – Goodyear’s Internet-based fleet management system. This offering can provide vital assistance to fleets, as it comes with premium service, helps to keep drivers safe, fleets on the move and total cost of ownership down.

“To put it simply, the research indicates that this kind of maintenance isn’t always at the top of most fleet managers’ list of priorities. But the cost savings and efficiency improvements that it can bring to the table mean that the higher up the agenda it is, the more fleets will benefit.”

* Goodyear research using data from the Commercial Motor and Motor Transport Industry Research 2019

** Commercial Motor and Motor Transport Industry Research 2019

Tags
,

Related Article

Tonik Energy

Tonik Energy joins forces with Fortum Charge ...

Apr 14, 2020No Comments

Birmingham-based, renewable energy company, Tonik Energy, has supercharged operations of its electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the UK by partnering with industry pioneer, Fortum Charge and

Buyacar

Occasional driving still ne...

Occasional driving remains a necessity for two thirds of

Apr 14, 2020
Vauxhall

Vauxhall workers shift from...

Workers from Vauxhall’s Luton plant this week downed their

Apr 14, 2020

Operation Orbital targets H...

More than 30 mobile phone offences were detected during

Apr 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201418,492 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201917,820 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201417,766 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,424 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,804 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage