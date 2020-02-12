Goodyear launches EfficientGrip Performance 2 tyre

Goodyear launches the new EfficientGrip Performance 2 with an estimated 50% higher mileage than its predecessor and 20% higher mileage than Michelin.
Announcing the launch of the EfficientGrip Performance 2 tyre, Goodyear is showcasing industry leading performance credentials with this new high-performance tyre. Positioned as the successor to the widely praised EfficientGrip Performance, the tyre is aimed at motorists with 15 – 18 inch rims looking for high mileage and high levels of performance across wet and dry braking.
The tyre boasts an impressive, estimated 50% higher mileage than its predecessoriii, while also outperforming Michelin, its closest tested competitori, in mileage tests by 20%. The independent tests by TÜV SÜD also recorded the shortest braking distances on wet and dry roads compared to four tested competitors.
“The new EfficientGrip Performance 2 offers a solution without compromises for consumers who want the highest possible mileage from their tyres while maintaining a high level of performance”, said Xavier Fraipont, VP EMEA Product Development for Goodyear. “Thanks to the technological advancements achieved by our team of designers and engineers, consumers will be able to enjoy additional mileage with our EfficientGrip Performance 2 tyres. This achievement is something we are very proud of; not only can motorists enjoy enhanced performance, but they will help the environment too by getting extended life out of the tyre.”
A number of innovative features allow the tyre to provide this increased mileage while delivering a high level of performance:
- High tread elasticity and flexibility assists with less tyre wear caused by rough road conditions, without compromising on wet and dry performance
- An increased number of longer gripping edges combined with optimised compound stiffness, improves water evacuation and shortens braking distances on wet surfaces
- Large ribs at the centre of the tread ensure greater stiffness – enabling improved stability in emergency handling situations