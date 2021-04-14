Dunlop SP346+ steer tyre launched

Dunlop has introduced the SP346+ steer tyre for fleets and hauliers who demand a wide variety of performances in all on-road applications.
The Dunlop SP346+ features a range of technologies designed to achieve high mileage, robust durability and improved fuel efficiency or low energy consumption for electric vehicles. It offers advanced winter grip, truly making it a tyre for all seasons and all purposes.
Versatility is the focus
For many fleets, choosing specific long haul, regional haul or urban tyres is the best way to maximise efficiency. But for trucks that have a varied life, mixing short haul urban deliveries and highway running, a multi-tasking tyre is needed. That’s where the Dunlop SP346+ offers a solution.
Dunlop has worked on optimising the tread pattern to ensure even contact pressure distribution and shoulder robustness. This increases resistance to damage and wear, offering a high mileage and long service life under severe conditions.
Stop-start urban use can place extreme demands on steer tyres designed for long-haul use. The flexibility of the SP346+ gives it a durability advantage. The tread pattern features stiffeners that act as rib connectors and reduce the slip of the shoulder ribs when steering, improving wear resistance.
3PMSF marking means all-weather excellence
The new Dunlop SP346+ carries the Three Peak Mountain SnowFlake (3PMSF) symbol. This acts as a passport to pan-European all-weather transportation as regulations require 3PMSF marked tyres in winter. This ensures the SP346+ is compliant across Europe, irrespective of local legal requirements.
This all-weather capability comes from the high density zig-zag sipes and grooves. Having a high number of sipes creates more biting edges, improving traction, and their innovative interlocking design increases the tread stiffness. This technology provides the high mileage potential of a low-rolling resistance tread pattern but with the flexibility to achieve high levels of traction and winter mobility.
“Dunlop SP346+ features a compelling combination of versatility, a robust design with very good mileage and the added benefit of 3PMSF marking. It is a true multi-task steer tyre for all on-road applications.” says Maciej Szymanski, Marketing Director for Commercial Europe.
The Dunlop SP346+ 315/70 R 22.5 HL steer tyre is launched now and the 315/60 R 22.5 HL will be available by the end of the year. Both are compatible with Dunlop’s wide on-road range including the SP446 drive and SP246 trailer fitments.