Headline News

Continental tests prototype tyres for electric trucks

Monday, July 19, 2021 - 06:53
No Comments
882 Views
Continental, Electric Trucks, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tyres

Continental is developing new tyre solutions to suit the needs of electric truck operators.

ContinentalIt is currently performing test drives with a vehicle from Futuricum, which has been used by DPD Switzerland in regional traffic since March.

The 19-tonne vehicle is based on a Volvo FH and has been converted to an electric drive. It has 680hp and, with a capacity of 680kWh, has the largest truck battery in Europe on board. This allows a range of up to 472 miles without freight.

It currently uses tyres from the Continental EcoRegional product line.

Hinnerk Kaiser, head of tyre development – bus and truck tyres at Continental, said: “The combination of Conti EcoRegional HS3 and HD3 already enables high mileage and extremely low rolling resistance and thus offers the essential characteristics for the economical operation of electrically powered commercial vehicles.”

The current test series are about increasing efficiency even further. The focus is on extending the vehicle’s range, by reducing rolling resistance.

Continental is comparing the performance of the original tyres with its Conti EfficientPro line and brand-new prototypes.

“As with all electric drives, the tyres for the Futuricum Logistics 18E are exposed to higher torque during start off and acceleration,” added Kaiser. “At the same time, the weight and weight distribution of the tractor are increased by the particularly powerful battery. Therefore, the tyres must not only have a low rolling resistance, but must also withstand heavier loads than tyres for comparable vehicles with internal combustion engines.”

Continental says balancing the conflicting goals – especially mileage, braking and handling performance – at an ever higher level is technically demanding. At the same time, in view of the rapid development of the e-mobility segment, the engineers are in a race against time.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

HGV Drivers

HGV Drivers still waiting for promised overni...

Jul 19, 2021No Comments

More than 1,400 HGV drivers will be forced to spend the night sleeping in their cabs tonight, due to a chronic lack of safe and secure parking spaces for their

Operation Brock

Lifting of lockdown restric...

The lifting of lockdown restrictions from Monday 19 July

Jul 19, 2021
20mph

Is 20mph the new 30mph?

A new survey from IAM RoadSmart suggests that support

Jul 19, 2021
Peugeot e-Expert

Octopus Energy move to Peug...

Octopus Energy has reached a deal with Peugeot to

Jul 19, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021121,920 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201944,280 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201829,004 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201827,078 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,452 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing