Bridgestone releases its first-ever all-season tyre for light trucks

Monday, June 15, 2020 - 07:03
Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company, has today announced the launch of its first-ever all-season tyre for the light truck segment: the DURAVIS All Season. Engineered to last with a robust and durable construction, the new tyre delivers an excellent wear ­­performance and reduced downtime periods. Plus, with a best-in-class EU label A-grade for wet grip and 3PMSF certification, the Bridgestone DURAVIS All Season provides safety, peace of mind and convenience in all weather conditions year-round.

Outstanding efficiency, whatever the season

Designed with both small and large fleet operations in mind, Bridgestone’s new DURAVIS All Season tyres are ideal for professionals who want to maximise their business efficiency and stay in control with the same tyres throughout the year.

Achieving a best-in-class EU label A-grade in wet grip, the Bridgestone DURAVIS All Season allows fleets to keep going even in adverse weather conditions. The tyre delivers this through high-volume slots in its shoulder for improved water evacuation and an optimised contact pressure distribution. This latter design feature also improves the tyre’s snow and wear performance.

Certified by the 3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake (3PMSF) and Mud + Snow (M + S) markings, Bridgestone’s DURAVIS All Season is fully winter-ready. The tyre achieves this thanks to a combination of compound design, a V-shaped layout to improve snow mobility and an optimised carcass construction. The DURAVIS All Season’s notable performance in the wet and snow is also down to Bridgestone’s new nano-selective compound mixing technology which allows better silica dispersion in Bridgestone’s Nano Pro-tech™ compound.

On the road for longer

With the growing rise of ecommerce and last mile delivery demands, plus the pressures of the EU’s fuel economy regulations, fleets today face many challenges. The DURAVIS All Season is designed to help them reduce their total ownership costs through year-round usage and durability.

The robust tyre applies a sidewall protector rib to shield it from impacts with the curb. This not only helps to reduce frequent tyre damage and repair costs, but also cuts vehicle downtime. The Bridgestone DURAVIS All Season also provides great wear performance thanks to higher pattern stiffness. Plus, to further reduce operational costs, Bridgestone’s new light truck tyre applies a construction and cavity optimisation design for improved rolling resistance. This has enabled the tyre to achieve an EU label C-grade for fuel efficiency in most sizes.*

Helping fleets address their biggest challenges

Bridgestone DURAVIS All Season will be available as of August 2020, with several additional sizes releasing from September onwards. The tyre will be available in 23 sizes, including three HRD sizes and five high load sizes (10PR), to accommodate almost every type of vehicle and load with enhanced safety.

Commenting on the release of Bridgestone’s DURAVIS All Season was Emilio Tiberio, Chief Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Bridgestone EMIA: “Today, more and more fleets are choosing all-season tyres because of the convenience they provide. We’re very excited to provide our customers with a durable, all-season model that can ensure peace of mind in all weather conditions, minimize downtime periods and reduce overall total cost of ownership. The DURAVIS All Season, our first-ever all-season tyre for light trucks, helps to provide the business efficiency fleets are seeking. I’m very proud of the team for delivering a tyre that ticks so many boxes.”

* Some sizes achieve an EU label E-grade in rolling resistance.

