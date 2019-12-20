Headline News
Merry Christmas

My staff and I would like to take a moment to wish you and your family, friends and all those you care for, a wonderful Christmas and a fabulous New Year.

2020 already looks to be quite a year with the completion of Brexit, a new trading agreement – we hope, with the EU and further technology developments on both the Road to Zero and autonomous vehicles.

2019 saw some rationalisation within the motor industry with plants closing – most significantly the Ford Engine plant at Port Talbot, and large lay-offs at Jaguar Land-Rover. The signs are that the contraction will continue into the new year.

On a more positive note, the uptake of electric vehicles has show a steady increase over the past year, and developments in both battery and charging technologies are bringing these vehicles more aligned with their fossil fuel counterparts. We are now seeing comparable mileage from the latest EVs to those of petrol and diesel vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cell technology is increasingly looking to be the way forward for the larger vehicles such as trucks and buses. However, much is still needed to be done if we are to meet the 2030 carbon neutral agreements.

I believe that 2020 is likely to be a highly significant year and FleetPoint is determined to be at that sharp end bring balanced and relevant news stories and raising and highlighting the issues faced by the transport and logistics world.

Thank you for your support throughout 2019, and we look forward to your continued readership in the coming year.

Mark Salisbury

Editor

