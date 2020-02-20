Headline News

Tesla Model X: automatic brakes just saved two families from a falling tree

Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 09:26
No Comments
174 Views
General News, Model X, News, Newsletter, Tesla, Top News, Vehicle Safety

Two families narrowly avoided being crushed by a tree as their Tesla Model X automatic brakes denied a Storm Dennis disaster.

Tesla Model X

Laurence Sanderson, his wife and three children, were driving through Dorset when an oak tree came crashing down onto their bonnet rather than their roof, thanks to the smart safety feature.

In a twist of fate, another Tesla – carrying a family of three and driving in the opposite direction – also narrowly avoided being flattened by the 400-year old oak tree.

The Tesla Model X intelligent braking system came to the rescue once more before both families escaped relatively unscathed.

A couple welcomed the shaken up passengers into their nearby home, where they were offered food and water.

Mr Sanderson said: “My wife’s a bit battered and bruised but apart from that we’re completely unscathed – it’s a miracle.

“We were driving along the A31 and I saw the tree coming down in the blink of an eye. The car slammed the brakes on and the trunk landed on our bonnet.

“Literally another second and we would’ve been toast. It was huge – the biggest tree I’ve ever seen.”

Josh Whitelock, driver of the second electric vehicle said: “’I was expecting to turn around and see my girlfriend and her mother impaled by branches but incredibly that wasn’t the case. They were both OK apart from a bit of whiplash. It was a miracle we all survived.

”We were just in pure shock. Tesla has saved eight lives.

”It just goes to show that life can be over in a split second but thanks to Tesla making amazing cars that wasn’t the case this time.”

Mr Sanderson said: “I’d like to thank the lovely couple who took us all into their house, fed and watered us and played cards with the kids.

“They showed unbelievable kindness as did Gary, the landowner of the site where the tree stood – who was absolutely mortified – and has lent us his car.

“Both cars are totally written off but the main thing is we’re all safe. Elon Musk has done us proud.”

The automatic braking system comes as standard in all new Teslas.

However, even if you haven’t bought into Mr. Musk’s motors you’ll be happy to know that automatic braking systems are a common feature in many modern vehicles.

Kitty McConnell, passenger and partner of Josh Whitelock later tweeted: “Hey @elonmusk Your car saved my life.. and by boyfriends.. and my mothers.. [sic] and a family of five.”

If you’re worried about travelling in stormy conditions, the RAC offers advice on driving in heavy rain and coping with flooded roads.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

NewMotion

NewMotion: 2020 EV driver survey

Feb 20, 2020No Comments

NewMotion 10th anniversary event fully powered by batteries of six electric vehicles Amsterdam, February 19, 2020 – NewMotion, a leading smart charging solutions provider for electric vehicles

Coronavirus

Coronavirus makes an impact

Coronavirus is starting to make itself felt with the

Feb 20, 2020

The company car is back!

Eight out of ten business employees who currently opt

Feb 19, 2020
Clean Air Zones

APPG launches inquiry into ...

Following the re-formation of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for

Feb 19, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201923,310 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201820,370 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,586 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201816,938 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,762 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage