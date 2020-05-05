Verizon Connect provides complimentary access to software solutions

As businesses continue to serve their customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to easily track and monitor vehicles, assets, employees and the work being done for end-customers is more critical than ever. To help businesses operate safely, save money, and increase revenue, Verizon Connect is offering new and existing customers free months of service on its fleet management platform, intelligent video solution, and field management solution for small and medium businesses (Reveal Field and the new Reveal Field Plus).
“Knowing where your vehicles, employees and assets are and helping them operate efficiently, productively, and safely gives businesses peace of mind, particularly during this devastating pandemic,” said Andrés Irlando, SVP and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect for Verizon. “Our best-in-class platforms and solutions, whether used separately or in tandem, are mission critical for businesses still running operations and tackling the pandemic head on.”
Existing Verizon Connect customers with Reveal Field will be upgraded to the Reveal Field Plus bundle and new customers will get both Reveal Field and the Reveal Field Plus bundle free of charge. Reveal Field makes it easy for dispatchers to efficiently schedule and communicate job information to technicians and customers throughout the day, in near-real time. New features available with the Reveal Field Plus bundle provide a simple way for businesses to collect feedback on their services through ratings and reviews and keep customers informed through enhanced last mile notifications.
Additional promotions available to new customers free for three months include:
- Reveal fleet tracking – A vehicle tracking solution that gives businesses a 360-degree view of daily fleet operations to help reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance, and make more out of every business day
- Integrated Video – A smart dash-cam solution that provides real data insights to help commercial drivers stay safe on the road and protect them against false claims in the event of any incident
- Asset tracking solutions – Powered and non-powered solutions that monitor heavy equipment, trailers and assets to help improve security, utlisation and uptime
For more information on how Verizon Connect is helping customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and current promotions, please visit: www.verizonconnect.com.