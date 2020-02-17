Trakm8 to showcase innovative telematics technology at CV show

Headline News

Monday, February 17, 2020 - 09:47
Trakm8, the UK’s leading technology solutions provider for fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dash-cam systems, will be showcasing an array of innovative products from its telematics offering at this year’s CV Show (28-30 April, NEC Birmingham).

Trakm8Visitors to the Trakm8 stand (5E80 Hall 5) will have the opportunity to learn more about the business’ cutting edge technology solutions, which are adaptable for fleets of all sizes; providing intelligent, game-changing insights that can improve fleet efficiency and ultimately reduce risk across fleet operations.

Among the innovations Trakm8 will be showcasing at the CV Show include its award-winning optimisation software which is proven to cut fleet fuel spend by 20%, and bolster productivity by upwards of 33%. Suitable for almost any mobile workforce – from logistics and home delivery specialists, to utilities and service engineers, Trakm8 Optimisation has a proven track record of delivering ROI in a matter of months. In addition, Trakm8 Optimisation is the first solution on the market to be optimised for Electric Vehicles, ensuring mixed fleets can also utilise the innovative technology.

The brand will also be showcasing its RH600 Dashboard Camera solution, which combines an in-cab camera system with the same technologies found in Trakm8’s most sophisticated telematics devices. The RH600 includes a flexible camera which can be positioned anywhere in the cab, alongside an industry-leading diagnostics provision, which enables fleet managers to save time and money on the identification of underlying vehicle faults.

Visitors to the stand will also be given chance to learn more about Trakm8’s Connectedcare package, which provides enhanced vehicle status and health data insight to vehicle and plant OEMs, alongside leasing or hire companies. The innovative technology ensures assets are better maintained, ultimately delivering higher residual value, as well as opening up additional revenue opportunities with companies able to proactively signpost vehicle users to authorised service, maintenance and repair partners.

Nickie Hunt-Mason, Fleet Sales Director at Trakm8, said: “The CV Show is one of the most important dates in the fleet and logistics industry calendar, and we’re looking forward to exhibiting at this year’s event. 2019 was an exciting year for Trakm8, with a host of new product development and high-level contract wins; we can’t wait to showcase our latest product updates at this year’s show.”

Working alongside some of the world’s most recognisable brands, including the AA, Iceland Foods and Scottish Power, Trakm8 goes beyond vehicle tracking to provide fleets with a customisable business intelligence platform, providing greater insight into a range of key areas – from carbon emissions and fuel expenditure, to road safety and driver behaviour.

For more information on the full-range of Trakm8’s products and services, please visit www.trakm8.com

