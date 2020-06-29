Headline News

Trakm8 to offer fleet managers peace of mind

Monday, June 29, 2020 - 07:52
No Comments
456 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Telematics, Top News, Trakm8

As lockdown measures begin to be eased, Trakm8 is urging fleet managers and drivers to ensure safety is front of mind when they return to the road, as police forces nationwide tackle a surge in speeding motorists, with fears this could increase as traffic levels continue to rise.

Trakm8Speeding has been on the rise since stringent travel measures have been in place, with Greater Manchester Police alone revealing recently that it caught 6,200 drivers breaking the speed limit during the first month of the UK-wide lockdown. However, following the relaxation of travel limits in England and the announcement that non-essential workers will be able to return to work, forces will be ramping up visible enforcement activity around known speeding and accident black spots to remind motorists to travel safely and to stick to the legal speed limit.

With many essential fleet and business vehicle drivers having to work longer hours, and often to more urgent deadlines, there’s a risk they could be among the motorists who find themselves fined and with points on their licence – or worse.

Peter Mansfield, Group Sales and Marketing Director at vehicle technology specialist Trakm8, explains: “As we move gradually out of lockdown, it’s important for drivers to ensure that safety is paramount when out on the road, especially when many haven’t been out driving for some time. Altered schedules, unfamiliar routes and stringent delivery deadlines are all potential risk factors for increased speeding, so how can fleet managers ensure their teams are driving safely and responsibly while out on the road?

Trakm8“At Trakm8, we have pioneered our unique RH600 telematics integrated camera solution. The system combines a cutting edge in-cab camera offering with all of the rich data insights fleet managers need from their telematics software; ideal for fleet managers looking to monitor driver behaviour and, crucially, ramp up safety.

“The camera’s in-built driver behaviour monitoring function, which provides a holistic overview of fuel inefficient or high-risk driving habits, including harsh acceleration, heavy braking and, most importantly, speeding.

“At a time when our emergency services are already stretched to their limits, responsible driving has never been more important. And for fleet managers looking to safeguard their drivers, and avoid costly downtime and speeding fines, our RH600 solution could be the key to valuable peace of mind.”

For more information on the full range of products and services offered by Trakm8, please visit: https://www.trakm8.com

Tags
,

Related Article

Minister highlights significant fall in KSI d...

Jun 29, 2020No Comments

The number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) in road collisions fell by 70% during lockdown, transport secretary Grant Shapps has revealed. Government figures show the

hydrogen bus

UK Government confirms hydr...

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed plans for

Jun 29, 2020
Rolec

Rolec EV introduces new fea...

After experiencing significant demand during lockdown, the ever growing

Jun 29, 2020
Bridgestone

Bridgestone subsidised trai...

Commercial customers of Bridgestone are being given a timely

Jun 29, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202054,714 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201425,830 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201423,994 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,266 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201821,768 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing