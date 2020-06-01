Headline News

Trakm8 awarded onto new vehicle telematics framework

Monday, June 1, 2020 - 09:01
Trakm8 has been awarded supplier status on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework to help the public sector improve the efficiency and safety of its fleet management.

Trakm8One of a select group of suppliers awarded onto the framework, Trakm8 will be able to provide fleet management solutions to vital public sector fleets, granting them detailed data driven insights into operations, vehicle health and driver behaviour. This extensive range of solutions includes award-winning route optimisation software that is proven to cut fleet costs and carbon emissions, through to vehicle cameras to improve safety and protect drivers.

The RM6143 framework, which replaces the previous RM3754 Vehicle Telematics commercial arrangement, will run until 2024. It is available to central government organisations, as well as the wider public sector including local authorities, NHS and emergency services. Trakm8 is awarded onto Lot 1 of the framework, which covers the supply of vehicle telematics hardware, software and associated products.

Peter Mansfield, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Trakm8, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded onto the new CCS Telematics Framework. This opportunity will allow us to work closely with public sector clients, giving them quicker and simpler access to a suite of innovative fleet management solutions that can enhance business operations.

“Via a customisable business intelligence platform, we can provide fleet managers with a holistic view of an entire fleet, highlighting areas where efficiencies can be made and allowing them to implement measures that not only improve customer service levels, but also lead to time and monetary savings.”

