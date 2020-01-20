Lavazza saves time and money with Trakm8

A leading vending machine and office coffee service provider has increased productivity after installing Trakm8 telematics.
Lavazza Professional supplies Klix vending systems and Flavia coffee brewers to businesses across the UK. It operates around 80 company cars for its technicians and sales team. The company recently changed telematics providers and found that installing Trakm8 telematics across its fleet has freed up a lot of time for employees.
Keeley Mayne, Area Service Manager for Lavazza Professional, said: “The reduced time it takes to do fuel reporting has made a major impact on our business. Before Trakm8, it took each driver 60 minutes a month to do their fuel reports. Now all they have to do is keep their Trakm8 app up to date and submit the data at the end of each month.
“That is a massive productivity boost – it means each of our engineers can complete an additional service call per month, because they are not messing around with spreadsheets. From an efficiency point of view, it is saving us a huge amount of time and the engineers can focus on the job we want them to do, rather than administrative work on mileage.”
Trakm8’s user-friendly reporting system is also saving time at head office. “It takes us 15 minutes to run the fuel report for the whole company, when it used to take an entire day,” she added. “I work in a technical role so am not a specialist fleet manager – it is part of a wider role for me. However, working with Trakm8 has been a breeze. I use the telematics in my company car; and it is so simple in comparison to what we had before.”