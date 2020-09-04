Arnold Clark expands offering via new Trakm8 partnership

Arnold Clark Vehicle Management, one of the UK’s leading contract hire and leasing firms, has announced a new partnership with fleet management specialist Trakm8.
The newly-forged relationship will enable Arnold Clark to offer Trakm8’s innovative range of telematics and vehicle camera solutions as an added value proposition to its contract hire and leasing customers.
The decision to partner with Trakm8 was led, in part, by consumer demand for a more intuitive, data driven telematics offering. The range supplied by Trakm8 includes its T10 Micro device; a self-install solution designed for the commercial fleet management sector that connects with a number of vehicle interfaces to provide data rich insights into vehicle diagnostics and fuel usage.
Arnold Clark will also be offering Trakm8’s single and dual lens cameras, which can help improve road safety, identify training opportunities for drivers and even cut fleet insurance premiums.
Jim Blair, Operations Manager at Arnold Clark Vehicle Management, said: “Our new partnership with Trakm8 is an exciting step forward that will help us deliver a pro-active diagnostic and fleet management service to our clients. Working with fleets of all sizes right across the UK, we understand that the needs of fleet managers are constantly evolving – and so to be able to now provide a comprehensive, data-led package of telematics solutions means we can successfully meet shifting customer demand.”
Chris Horbowyj, Channel Sales Director at Trakm8 added: “As one of the longest-established and best regarded contract hire and leasing specialists in the UK, Arnold Clark Vehicle Management is a fantastic addition to our growing client portfolio. We are pleased we can help further sharpen Arnold Clark’s offering to customers, and are looking forward to working closely alongside them in the coming months.”