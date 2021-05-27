Trakm8 announces partnership with Energy Assets

Trakm8, the UK’s leading vehicle technology specialist, has confirmed a new relationship with Energy Assets, a leading independent business in the energy services sector.
The telematics technology expert has rolled out its award winning RH600 integrated telematics camera across Energy Assets’ full fleet of 200 vehicles, following a successful trial period.
Energy Assets is one of Britain’s fastest growing independent industrial and commercial multi-utility metering businesses, helping both the private and public sector improve energy efficiency through ground-breaking technology analytics and customer-focused processes.
Trakm8’s RH600 solution combines rich telematics data with a cutting edge 4G in-cab camera system, providing ultimate peace of mind for fleet managers. It is proven to reduce accident rates by up to 39% and cut instances of speeding by 35%.Indeed, it was the driver safety credentials of the RH600 that first led Energy Assets to investing in the device.
Ben Holleyhead, Fleet Manager at Energy Assets, explains: “The roll-out of RH600 across our 200-strong fleet represents a significant investment from Energy Assets into driver safety.
“To serve our customers, our engineers drive to all corners of the country. The Trakm8 RH600 solution will help create a positive environmental impact via efficient route planning by not only reducing engineers’ time on the road, but also fuel used and therefore emissions.
“Also, having the reassurance that they are following safety protocols and avoiding actions that could cause danger to themselves or other road users is absolutely essential. The system will provide valuable insight into our driver’s behaviour when out on the road to ensure we maintain a careful and considered driving approach.
“The integrated camera enables us to keep track of our driver’s habits, helping us spot potential training opportunities to further bolster the safety of our fleet. The RH600 also proves its worth from an insurance standpoint, with the device providing crystal clear footage from the driver’s perspective to help adjudicate during accident claims.
“After a successful trial period, we are excited to be rolling out the RH600 across our whole fleet. The feedback from drivers so far has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re looking forward to seeing the benefits the system can deliver to the business longer term.”