Carmmunity has partnered with Tracker

To give car and van customers added peace of mind against today’s tech-savvy thieves and brokers an invaluable sales tool, Carmmunity – a partner of Ford Motor Company and other automotive manufacturers Contract Hire Programmes – has partnered with stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) expert, Tracker.
Carmmunity operates in the Contract Hire market, working with Ford Motor Company and other manufacturers, with BVRLA accredited brokers, all main funders and major dealerships to drive volume to deliver Cars and CV’s into the SME market. Its new partnership with Tracker will enable its broker partners to offer the full suite of Tracker SVR solutions to their customers, but also enabling them to earn commission whilst boost customer loyalty and retention.
Using Carmmunity’s unique customer portal, which has been designed specifically to enable businesses and individuals to build or search for vehicles that are fit for purpose, customers can select a Tracker device that best meets their needs. Offering financial flexibility, customers can choose to spread the cost across the vehicle’s leasing term or as a one-off upfront payment.
The move to partner with Tracker follows the Sales and Marketing Director of Carmmunity’s own real-life theft experience. Hamel Patel explained, “My wife’s car was stolen outside our home and subsequently used in a burglary. The experience was shocking for us as a family, but for businesses, the impact of having a vehicle stolen can be extremely detrimental, particularly if it’s a commercial vehicle which account for up to 80% of our lease agreements. It’s not just the inconvenience of a vehicle being taken, including the time and effort taken to replace it, but ensuring business continuity is maintained, reputations are protected and of course, the cost of replacing expensive tools and equipment inside of it.”
“Tracker’s unique relationship with the police and its impressive SVR rate was the deciding factor in us selecting them as our partner. Together, Tracker and the police have recovered over £561 million worth of stolen vehicles, made 2,798 arrests from cars fitted with Tracker products and continue to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month.”
Tracker is the only SVR provider that works with the UK’s police forces to assist in recovering stolen vehicles. Its solutions work like an electronic homing device. A covert transmitter is hidden in one of several dozen places around the vehicle. There is no visible aerial, so the thief won’t know it’s there. Furthermore, its unique combination of VHF with GPS/GSM technology makes its units resistant to GPS/GSM jamming and enables the police to pinpoint a stolen vehicle if it is hidden in a container or lock-up. This makes it particularly valuable for detecting stolen vehicles hidden in containers at major UK seaports.
Mark Rose, Managing Director for Tracker concludes, “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Carmmunity, delivering solutions that are cost-effective for its brokers and their customers and provide the ultimate level of protection against theft. Businesses are increasingly looking at added-value offerings which bring the best return, and this collaboration provides Carmmunity’s brokers with a genuine solution for their customers’ peace of mind at an affordable price, as well as providing them with an additional revenue stream.”