Gary Lineker takes on van driving and gets his own taste of VAR

Ticker, a telematics motor insurance provider, is launching a series of social videos starring football legend and broadcaster Gary Lineker, who was put through a series of van driving challenges.
The videos launch Ticker’s latest telematics insurance product: the first connected motor insurance designed specifically for van drivers.
With VAR such a hot topic in the football world, Ticker challenged Lineker to test his van driving under the watchful eye of a different kind of VAR – Van Action Replay. The tongue-in-cheek test sees pundits provide harsh critiques on his performance, highlighting how skilled van drivers really are.
The videos will run from 3rd March 2020, across Ticker’s social media and Gary Lineker’s Twitter.
Richard King, Ticker founder and CEO, said: “We want van drivers to know there’s a way to pay less with telematics insurance, without being judged on marginal errors. Young drivers have enjoyed huge financial benefits from box insurance over the last 10 years but have also needed the coaching element. With van drivers, it’s a different story. We’ve listened to what they want from telematics insurance and designed this to work for them: it’s all about the rewards, without the nagging. With Ticker, there’s no reason not to give a box a go.”
Gary Lineker, Ticker investor, said: “I was up for the challenge of driving a van again. I often drove the van when I helped Dad with his fruit and veg stall – but that was nearly 40 years ago. As you see in the videos, it was trickier than I remembered and didn’t go quite according to plan.”
To watch the videos, go to ticker.co.uk