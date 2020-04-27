Targa Telematics launches Targa Lite, a new solution to identify and reduce the waste of corporate fleets while respecting privacy.
Through telematics, Targa Lite allows companies and in particular fleet managers to highlight costs usually not accounted for and waste related to fleet use, to efficiently manage refuelling and to optimise fleet maintenance costs, with no need of geolocation and therefore respecting the privacy of drivers.
With regard to waste, Targa Lite aims to reduce two types in particular: the first, related to the use of company vehicles that allows fleet managers to quantify mileage for non-work purposes or non-professional activity – so as to be able to attribute the correct rate provided for by company policies to the driver – the second related to the cost of purchasing fuel, monitoring the extra costs incurred by the company for refuelling without paying due attention to the price of fuel per litre.
Practically, after two months Targa Lite helps companies to reduce waste by up to 20%, as well as having the tools to evaluate the economic return on investment.
The functioning of Targa Lite, as well as its implementation, is very simple: simply install an IoT device on fleet vehicles and enter the reference parameters on the web platform in order to provide the fleet manager tailor-made monitoring. From the technological point of view, Targa Lite uses Internet of Things devices and the Mobility Digital Platform, the Targa Telematics digital platform that makes extensive use of artificial intelligence and machine learning based on big data analyses, integrating the information collected from the customer’s fleet with the know-how acquired over the years by the company.
The information required by the platform is linked to the work calendar, the fuel card (which the system envisages importing also automatically) and the tolerance threshold that each fleet manager sets with respect to fuel use. Once this data has been entered, the fleet manager can set his savings targets and monitor their achievement. Moreover, he can decide whether to apply corrective measures to the entire fleet, parts thereof or specific groups.
Unlike other products on the market, which only provide monitoring, Targa Lite also offers the possibility to implement and track proactive actions to raise awareness over the waste issues.
“With Targa Lite, our goal is to provide a valuable tool to support the daily operations of the fleet manager”. said Alberto Falcione, Targa Telematics Sales VP. “A tool that brings consistent savings not only to the company but also to the employee and the community, in terms of reducing waste and fuel use”.
Targa Lite is a solution suitable for corporate fleets of any size. DPV, a leader in Go to Market solutions to support retail marketing strategies, has been one of the first to install Targa Lite on over 300 vehicles.
The goal of DPV was to generate significant savings, which can only be achieved through advanced IoT solutions. Targa Lite responds perfectly to this need by highlighting and taking into account the use of company vehicles for non-work activities. Thanks to Targa Lite, DPV was able to identify the share to be charged to its drivers – at a much lower rate than the real cost per kilometre, as required by company policy – and to obtain an important return on investment.
“It’s been a while since we have started looking for a solution to charge our drivers a fee related to the use of the vehicle for non-work purposes in the most correct and transparent way” said Daniele Conti, DPV Innovation Hub Manager and Fleet Manager. “Targa Lite is the answer to our need: thanks to its implementation we have calculated a potential ROI of 351% in one year. This point, in addition to the added benefit of a net reduction in fleet costs as a whole due to the overall decrease in the number of kilometres travelled, which has brought benefits in terms of rental and maintenance fees of the vehicles themselves”.