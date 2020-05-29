Headline News

Lightfoot launches First Notice of Loss service to fleet managers

Friday, May 29, 2020 - 08:14
No Comments
1,056 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Lightfoot, News, Newsletter, Telematics, Top News

Lightfoot, the award winning in-vehicle technology and driver rewards platform, has launched its First Notice of Loss (FNOL) service to the fleet sector, alerting fleet managers to incidents and accidents, helping to enhance Duty of Care to drivers of fleet vehicles.

Lightfoot

Lightfoot on the dashboard

The new service, which is available as an add-on to Lightfoot’s range of services, sends notifications within ten minutes of an incident, detailing the severity of the incident, the vehicle involved, its location, direction of travel, g-force caused by the incident, the vehicle’s speed at the time of the incident, and the current status of the vehicle.

The FNOL solution enables fleet managers to instantly assess the level of response required. Drivers can then be contacted to check on their wellbeing, to establish if attendance by the emergency services is needed, or if vehicle recovery is required. The FNOL also provides vital information for fleet managers to pass on to their insurance cover provider, if required.

Commenting on the release of the new FNOL service, Mark Roberts, Founder and CEO of Lightfoot, said: “FNOL has been a service that our insurance partners and clients have been interested in for some time. Based on discussions with both, we have created a solution that meets all their requirements, leading to a safer working environment for drivers and a more effective method of claims capture for fleet managers and insurers.”

Trialled earlier this year and refined for release in May 2020, Lightfoot’s FNOL solution has been well received by those involved in the testing.

FNOL Incident_Summary

Adrian Davies, Global Fleet and Cost Manager at Genus ABS, who integrated the solution into his Lightfoot package during trials earlier this year, commented: “The FNOL feature has become a great help to our business. Earlier this year, we had an alert come through at 3.30am, due to a driver slipping on black ice and going off the road. This was priceless information allowing us to react instantly to check on the driver’s welfare and to get the correct level of help arranged. The FNOL has been a great addition. Now, we can act fast and ensure drivers are safe should a road traffic accident occur.”

Outlining why FNOL is so important, Mark Roberts of Lightfoot added: “As part of our growing range of services, implementing a FNOL alert solution has been high among our priorities. Duty of Care is core to what we do, and while we’ve helped cut at-fault accidents by up to 40% among drivers using our in-cab driver training device, the missing part of the puzzle has been helping drivers involved in incidents beyond their control.

“Paired with our VisionTrack partnership, which has seen the integration of VisionTrack camera footage into our web-based Fleet Manager Portal, we now provide a suite of solutions that further enhance our clients’ driver safety and wellbeing. The launch of FNOL, which was well received at our recent virtual customer event, is just the latest of a series of new services that we are launching this year, each of which will be previewed at our regular digital customer events.”

Lightfoot’s dashboard display device uses live engine data to provide real-time visual and audible feedback to drivers, helping fleets improve efficiency and safety one mile at a time. The device is also capable of measuring the level of g-force experienced in an incident: vertically, longitudinally and laterally, with thresholds of 2g for sideways motion and 3g for vertical movement. Moderate alerts are issued for incidents of up to 5gs and serious alerts issued for those over 5gs.

In addition to providing guidance to encourage smoother, safer and more efficient driving via the in-cab device, Lightfoot also provides drivers with an app that provides them with full insight into their performance and score, alongside access to a range of exclusive competitions which they can opt into and enter as soon as they achieve Lightfoot’s ‘Elite Driver’ standard. By maintaining Elite Driver status each week, drivers can enter to win cash-prizes in The Drivers’ Lottery as well as a range of other rewards including consumer technology, which serves as an additional incentive to maintain a smoother, safer driving style.

Drivers achieving Elite Driver status enable reductions in harmful emissions and fuel savings of up to 15%, while also cutting wear and tear costs by up to 45%, and at fault accidents by up to 40%.

Considered revolutionary in the fleet management and telematics worlds, Lightfoot’s disruptive approach to reducing accidents has been adopted by some of the largest players in the market, including Virgin Media, Greencore, and South West Water.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

eyesight

Don’t drive if you’re concerned about you...

May 29, 2020No Comments

Following Dominic Cumming’s admission that he drove to Barnard Castle on April 12th to see if he could drive safely. “My wife was very worried particularly given

UK car production

UK car production plummets ...

UK car production fell to its lowest level since

May 29, 2020
Road Rage

Road Rage: What are the phy...

With the slight ease of the lockdown, and with

May 28, 2020
Europcar

Europcar continues to see V...

Europcar’s UK Vans & Truck business continues to see

May 28, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202039,996 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201422,620 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201421,480 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201819,716 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201919,662 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing