North Yorkshire County Council targets road safety

North Yorkshire County Council has adopted Ctrack by Inseego’s advanced vehicle tracking solution for its fleet of 400 cars, vans and minibuses as part of its duty of care and green fleet strategies. The Ctrack solution will be used to monitor North Yorkshire County Council’s vehicles to help ensure the safety and well-being of drivers, passengers and other road users, as well as operate in the most efficient manner possible.
“Our aim is to continually improve our fleet safety and efficiency, so we needed an advanced telematics system that would support these objectives,” explains Gary White, Fleet Management Officer at North Yorkshire County Council. “We have worked closely with the team at Ctrack to develop and implement a solution that will provide us with added insight, while engaging directly with the driver to encourage responsible driving.”
Ctrack was selected following a competitive tender process to replace a previous telematics system that no longer met the needs of North Yorkshire County Council. The solution includes an in-cab driver feedback device and driver ID, along with a driver app (Driver Mobi), so the council can better engage with staff to promote safe and efficient driving. A fleet of 85 minibuses will also be fitted with CANbus integration to capture and report on a wide range of information including fuel usage (MPG), odometer reading (ODO) and engine performance.
North Yorkshire County Council’s central fleet office will use the tracking system along with around 100 managers, who will have controlled access to monitor their individual teams. They will use driver league tables to quickly and easily compare performance by individual and groups of employees, while the Driver Mobi app will provide a way to encourage safer driving by creating competition amongst staff. This has already resulted in improvements in driver behaviour, which is already having a positive impact on road safety and fleet efficiency.
According to Cerena Butterworth, the Council’s Team Manager for No Wrong Door’s East Hub, which oversees the needs of vulnerable children: “Our team at Stepney Road Children’s Home was initially anxious about the vehicle tracking being fitted, but their concerns have been unfounded, and they have embraced the technology. It has created an air of competition, with staff regularly checking the Driver Mobi app to check their score and we have a trophy that is awarded to the best driver at team meetings. It has already fulfilled the purpose of promoting road safety.”
Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Ctrack by Inseego said: “We’re delighted that the Ctrack system is already having such a positive effect on North Yorkshire County Council’s road safety campaign. The Ctrack solution has been designed to meet the varied and often complex requirements of large council fleets. The combination of our advanced yet easy to use software, in-cab driver feedback and driver apps helps councils deliver the benefits they require from telematics.”