Ctrack named as supplier on Crown Commercial Service framework

Ctrack by Inseego has been awarded a place on the Government’s new Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework for the provision of vehicle telematics solutions to public sector organisations within the UK.
“We are pleased to continue to offer our unrivalled range of proven telematics and asset monitoring solutions through the CCS,” explains Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Ctrack by Inseego. “The public sector is under ever increasing pressure to deliver more for less, reducing costs while improving service levels and operating safely. Our feature-rich systems are highly-effective and simple to use, so can help organisations overcome many of the fleet challenges they face.”
Ctrack has secured a place on the new RM6143 vehicle telematics framework, which is available to Central Government organisations as well as the wider public sector including local authorities, NHS and emergency services. This new commercial arrangement will run for four years and goes live on 24th April 2020, replacing the existing RM3754 vehicle telematics commercial arrangement.
The framework is part of the Fleet category strategy, which is designed to provide the public sector with a suite of commercial arrangements that support Total Fleet Solutions. Organisations will have access to Ctrack’s complete range of hardware and software, including the latest vehicle tracking, fleet management, driver performance and video telematics solutions.
Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.