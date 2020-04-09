ADA Fastfix adopts integrated vehicle camera solution from Ctrack

ADA Fastfix has upgraded its fleet telematics solution from Ctrack by Inseego to target road safety improvements and protect the company’s reputation. The construction material wholesaler has adopted an integrated vehicle camera solution, along with the Driver Mobi web app and Executive Dashboard reporting tool, to achieve added visibility and control over its fleet of 31 vans.
“By enhancing our existing Ctrack vehicle tracking system with cameras and the driver app we will gain a better understanding of fleet risk, while having the means to engage with our nationwide delivery team to encourage responsible driving,” explains Mike Bevan, Transport and Compliance Manager at ADA Fastfix. “We are committed to operating safely and efficiently at all times, so this is an important step for us that will help reduce collisions and fuel usage to protect our drivers, other road users and the communities we operate in.”
The connected vehicle cameras will replace a previous SD-card solution that was proving to be unreliable and time-consuming to manage. This will enable ADA Fastfix to have real-time visibility of any road collision, near miss and harsh driving event, with supporting video footage and vehicle data. As a result, the company can quickly see what has occurred, who was at fault and if any action is required.
The introduction of Ctrack’s Driver Mobi web app will provide staff with their individual score alongside company averages via a smartphone – with a breakdown of harsh and prohibited events – to encourage and incentivise improved driving performance. Meanwhile, the Executive Dashboard will allow ADA Fastfix to view a summary of business-critical information, so it can quickly identify trends, areas of improvement and the root cause of any fleet issues.
“We have been working with Ctrack for almost 15 years, so we had complete confidence that they could deliver an integrated solution that is easy-to-use and works seamlessly with our current systems. This will ensure our office-based transport team can quickly respond and resolve any fleet issues such as road collisions, insurance claims and incoming complaints,” adds Bevan.
Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Ctrack by Inseego commented: “Road safety and sustainability are increasingly critical considerations for any fleet operation, so it is essential we can meet these changing needs of our customers using the latest telematics innovations. This is why we have launched our industry leading connected camera solution, proving greater visibility and monitoring capabilities than ever before.”