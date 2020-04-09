Headline News

ADA Fastfix adopts integrated vehicle camera solution from Ctrack

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - 08:18
No Comments
984 Views
Camera Systems, Ctrack, Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

ADA Fastfix has upgraded its fleet telematics solution from Ctrack by Inseego to target road safety improvements and protect the company’s reputation. The construction material wholesaler has adopted an integrated vehicle camera solution, along with the Driver Mobi web app and Executive Dashboard reporting tool, to achieve added visibility and control over its fleet of 31 vans.

Ctrack

“By enhancing our existing Ctrack vehicle tracking system with cameras and the driver app we will gain a better understanding of fleet risk, while having the means to engage with our nationwide delivery team to encourage responsible driving,” explains Mike Bevan, Transport and Compliance Manager at ADA Fastfix. “We are committed to operating safely and efficiently at all times, so this is an important step for us that will help reduce collisions and fuel usage to protect our drivers, other road users and the communities we operate in.”

The connected vehicle cameras will replace a previous SD-card solution that was proving to be unreliable and time-consuming to manage. This will enable ADA Fastfix to have real-time visibility of any road collision, near miss and harsh driving event, with supporting video footage and vehicle data. As a result, the company can quickly see what has occurred, who was at fault and if any action is required.

The introduction of Ctrack’s Driver Mobi web app will provide staff with their individual score alongside company averages via a smartphone – with a breakdown of harsh and prohibited events – to encourage and incentivise improved driving performance. Meanwhile, the Executive Dashboard will allow ADA Fastfix to view a summary of business-critical information, so it can quickly identify trends, areas of improvement and the root cause of any fleet issues.

“We have been working with Ctrack for almost 15 years, so we had complete confidence that they could deliver an integrated solution that is easy-to-use and works seamlessly with our current systems. This will ensure our office-based transport team can quickly respond and resolve any fleet issues such as road collisions, insurance claims and incoming complaints,” adds Bevan.

Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Ctrack by Inseego commented: “Road safety and sustainability are increasingly critical considerations for any fleet operation, so it is essential we can meet these changing needs of our customers using the latest telematics innovations. This is why we have launched our industry leading connected camera solution, proving greater visibility and monitoring capabilities than ever before.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Berlingo

Citroën UK boosts National Grid with new Ber...

Apr 09, 2020No Comments

National Grid, one of the world’s largest investor-owned energy companies, and supplier of electricity and gas to UK homes and businesses, has taken delivery of 20 Citroën

IONITY

IONITY expands its UK netwo...

IONITY in conjunction with the Extra MSA Group has

Apr 09, 2020
Trakm8

Free route optimisation too...

Trakm8, the UK’s recognised leader in the field of

Apr 09, 2020
Michelin

Michelin issues tyre advice...

Michelin has issued special guidance for haulage companies and

Apr 09, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201418,210 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201417,472 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201917,376 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,256 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,690 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage