ŠKODA Kodiaq joins West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service fleet

30 ŠKODA Kodiaq SUVs have been added to the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service fleet. The vehicles will be used by the service to assist in keeping over 850,000 people safe across the region.
ŠKODA’s popular 4×4 SUV was selected by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to enable senior staff not based at its headquarters to be able to respond to incidents quickly to support crews in an emergency situation. In addition to fires, the emergency team respond to road traffic accidents – attending 634 in total last year – with the performance capabilities of the Kodiaq ensuring officers are able to get to the scene of an incident efficiently and safely.
The Kodiaq SE trim model chosen by the team houses a 2.0-litre TDI engine, which produces 150PS and can sprint from 0-62mph in just under 10 seconds. Equipped with a four-wheel drive system, Dynamic Chassis Control and progressive steering, the Kodiaq provides comfort for all on-board, while still delivering the ability to tackle tougher, out-of-city terrain – an important condition given over 40% of the county’s population reside in rural areas. The 720 litre boot capacity and generous space inside ensure there is enough room to comfortably transport passengers and any special equipment required for managing the scene of a fire.
As well as the performance capabilities, all ŠKODA Kodiaqs delivered to the West Sussex Fire and Rescue team have been fully converted to meet the individual requirements of the service. This includes, for the first time ever in a ŠKODA, full integration of the emergency service’s warning system and communication platform within the brand’s existing infotainment touch screen. Having all controls operated through one system provides a seamless switch between vehicle and service controls.
Further conversions made at the request of the blue-light service were a light bar and siren, 360-degree lighting and a dedicated livery, all of which were completed by one of ŠKODA’s approved specialist partners, Pressfab EVO Limited.
Paul Mace, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s Area Manager for Fleet, said: “These new vehicles mark a significant investment in the fire and rescue service, and will ensure our officers are equipped with the very latest technology to help them respond in an emergency situation.
“We have been delighted with the specification of the Kodiaq and were able to work closely with ŠKODA throughout the manufacturing process to ensure all of our officers’ needs are met. A key benefit of these new models is that they have allowed for the full integration of multiple additional systems into the vehicles’ standard systems, allowing for all controls to be coordinated in one central location.”
So far, ŠKODA has delivered 30 fully converted Kodiaqs to the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, with another five vehicles due later this year.
Bespoke conversions for emergency service fleets can be provided through ŠKODA’s ‘one-stop’ shop package. Alongside hassle-free finance solutions, ŠKODA fleet can provide the vehicles fully converted to suit specific requirements, and fleet managers have the peace of mind that the conversion, breakdown recovery, service, maintenance and repair requirements are built into one package.