SEAT expands Tarraco SUV line-up

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 09:15
SEAT is expanding its Tarraco SUV offering with the introduction of the front-wheel drive model with its advanced DSG automatic transmission.

The introduction of the 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG front-wheel drive reduces CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, increasing the Tarraco’s appeal to fleets and customers where 4Drive all-wheel drive technology isn’t as critical. Until now, SEAT’s largest SUV has only been available either in front-wheel drive mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, or in 4Drive all-wheel drive configuration paired to the seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The new front-wheel drive Tarraco has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with a maximum power output of 150PS and maximum torque of 250Nm between 1500-3500rpm. Combined with the advanced seven-speed DSG automatic transmisison, it can reach 100km/h in just 9.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 198km/h.

With CO2 emissions from 164g/km (NEDC Equivalent: 133g/km) and fuel consumption of 35.3mpg (7.2litres/100km) based on the Test Energy Low WLTP test cycle, the big brother in SEAT’s SUV line-up becomes an even more competitive option, without compromising any of its dynamic ability.

Available in SE, SE Tech, XCELLENCE and XCELLENCE Lux trim levels available initially, customers can match the performance, practicality and style attributes they need to meet their lifestyle.

The Tarraco 1.5-litre DSG front-wheel drive is priced from £29,900 in SE trim and £31,990 in XCELLENCE.

The Tarraco, developed at SEAT’s Martorell facilities and produced in Wolfsburg, has contributed to the brand’s increased worldwide presence, and the family continues to grow.

