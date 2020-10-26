Headline News

GEM Motoring Assist: forget that extra hour in bed

Monday, October 26, 2020 - 07:49
No Comments
1,194 Views
GEM Motoring Assist, General News, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Top News

Road Safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist is urging the UK government to look again at ending what it calls the ‘pointless practice’ of putting the clocks back in late October, in favour of adopting a year-round Single/Double British Summertime (SDST). This would not only save lives but would also deliver huge economic savings to the NHS through reducing the number of road collisions.

GEMGEM chief executive Neil Worth comments: “There are so many compelling reasons for making the change, and no relevant arguments at all for retaining the present arrangement.

“An experiment to use year-round British Summer Time for three years from 1968 led to an 11 per cent reduction in road casualties in England and Wales, as well as a 17 percent drop in Scotland1.

“Experts now estimate 80 deaths and more than 200 serious injuries would be prevented on the UK’s roads each year. According to the Home Office, there would also be a three per cent reduction in crime.”

GEM sets out the simple but indisputable benefits of ending the current practice of using GMT between late October and late March:

  • Fewer people would die on the roads of the UK. With ongoing cuts to road safety across the country, and no appreciable fall in the annual road death toll for several years, this has to be a welcome result.
  • More light in the evening rush hour is needed to cut casualties. There are approximately 50 per cent more fatal and serious injury collisions at this time than in the morning. In particular three times more children are injured on the way home from school than on the way to school.

Stay safe in the dark:
Ahead of tomorrow night’s re-setting of the clocks, GEM has assembled an easy-to-follow selection of tips to help reduce collisions in time of dusk and darkness:

  • Remove steam, mist condensation, dirt and ice from lights, windows and mirrors.
  • In foggy or wet conditions, slow down and used dipped headlights.
  • Be ready for the effects of glare from low winter sun, which can reduce visibility. In some circumstances, especially in the late afternoon, glare can leave you with no forward vision at all. Reflected glare from wet roads can also seriously compromise what you’re able to see.
  • Don’t delay switching on your lights. Even if your view of the road ahead is good, you may be much less visible to other road users, especially if you drive a dark-coloured vehicle.
  • Check your children are wearing something that will help them be seen easily, especially when it’s dark. Fluorescent, bright clothing works best by way, but reflective material is needed when it’s dark.

1 Road Safety Observatory https://www.roadsafetyobservatory.com/HowEffective/other/daylight-hours

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Access XL

John Lewis look to Access XL for bespoke lift...

Oct 26, 2020No Comments

Central Transport, the fleet engineering department of John Lewis Partnership has risen to a number of delivery challenges at their Oxford Street store by fitting Access XL

Michelin X Line Energy

Volvo Trucks selects Michel...

Michelin says tyres from its X Line Energy range

Oct 26, 2020
GDL

Government not taking forwa...

The Government has once again distanced itself from the

Oct 26, 2020
HERE

HERE integrates what3words ...

HERE and what3words have partnered up to offer the

Oct 26, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201930,036 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201927,558 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201921,414 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201919,980 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201819,932 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing