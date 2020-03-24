SMEs can help make Britain’s roads safe during COVID-19 pandemic

As coronavirus continues to spread, forcing essential maintenance services to temporarily close their plants and offices, local authorities are having to make contingency plans in order to ensure essential work, such as road repairs, is still carried out.
Potholes and damaged roads pose a serious threat to the safety of road users right now. If asphalt plants close down, the materials needed to tend to damage roads will be unavailable. This could leave emergency-grade potholes unfilled for long periods of time.
Fortunately, innovative SMEs that have developed efficient road repair technologies are stepping forward to help respond to this potential disaster. New techniques are available that no longer rely on traditional asphalt collection methods. Local councils can call on these SMEs to provide the necessary materials and services.
Having been approached by the Local Council Roads Innovation Group, one company working round the clock to meet this demand is Roadmender Asphalt, a Sheffield based Bitumen technology company that manufactures mobile Asphalt recycling plants and additives that enable contractors to make their own asphalt from old road planings. The company also sells American-style hot box reclaimers that enable contractors to stock pile asphalt which they can then reheat and use as and when they need it.
Harry Pearl, CEO of Roadmender Asphalt discusses how SMEs can help during the pandemic.
“As the current COVID-19 crisis takes hold across the country, Local Councils’ network resilience plans are being tested to the extreme. With high numbers of essential maintenance teams being forced into self-isolation, and asphalt plants facing short term closures, many councils are urgently looking for SMEs they can turn to in order to help keep drivers and cyclists safe from potentially dangerous emergency potholes that require urgent attention.
While we have ramped up production and hope to have 12 additional new Roadmender recycling machines ready for action by the end of next week, we currently have 75 Roadmender recyclers and reclaimers in use with various clients across the UK working on a high number of high profile assets like the M25 and M6 motorways.
I have already spoken to major clients like Matt Cannon, the CEO of Clancy Docwra who owns 27 of our Roadmender machines and hot box reclaimers, and he suggested councils experiencing shortages could call on him to provide additional men and machines to help carry out essential repairs to potholes wherever his machines and teams are still in operation.”