Public information events ahead of M56 smart motorway start

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - 09:44
People using and living around the M56 in Cheshire and Greater Manchester can find out more about plans to improve the motorway at public information events later this month.

Highways England is aiming to start work before the end of March to provide an extra carriageway lane as well as enhanced technology in each direction of the motorway between junction 6 at Hale and junction 8 at Altrincham.

Anyone interested in the project can find out more about the construction timetable and associated roadworks at two public information exhibitions on:

  • Friday 17 January at the Marriott Hotel, Manchester Airport, Hale Road, Hale Barns, WA15 8XW (2pm to 5pm)
  • Saturday 18 January at St Peter’s Assembly Rooms, 136 Cecil Road, Hale, WA15 9NU, (10am to 3pm)

More than 100,000 vehicles use the four mile stretch of motorway between junction 6 and junction 8 every day and it is part of the important Midlands to Manchester and Manchester Airport corridor. During the construction period, Highways England will be working hard to minimise disruption to city centre commuters, holidaymakers and other motorway users.

The M56 junction 6 to 8 smart motorway will complement smart motorway improvements already completed or underway in the north Midlands and Cheshire. The M6 junction 16 to 19 smart motorway opened last spring, and a major improvement at junction 19 of the M6 at Knutsford will start this spring. Staff from the M6 junction 19 project will also be at the Hale Barns and Hale public information events.

More information including the opportunity to sign up for regular email updates is available from the project webpage at: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m56-junctions-6-to-8-smart-motorway/

Both the M56 smart motorway and M6 junction 19 improvement are being funded from the Government’s £15 billion road investment strategy (RIS1).

 

