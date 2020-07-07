Headline News

Renault Master Z.E. with increased payload

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 - 07:49
No Comments
330 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, Master Z.E., News, Newsletter, Renault Vans, Top News

Renault now offers the widest variety of conversions of large electric vans with its Master Z.E. This new range offers the choice of panel van, platform cab & chassis cab, with three lengths (L1, L2, L3), two heights (H1, H2) and a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 3.1 or 3.5 tons, allowing up to 1,700kg of payload (before conversion).

Renault Master Z.E.The complete Renault Master Z.E. range offers a WLTP range of 75 miles and full recharge in six hours from a 7kW Wallbox or Public Charging Point, making it ideal for zero-emission-in-use last-mile deliveries.

  • Chassis Cab: A new chassis cab version is available with a maximum payload of 1,620 kg before conversion. The Master Z.E. chassis cab allows for a whole host of conversions including Tipper, Dropside and Luton Box Van. For example, a Master Z.E. equipped with a 20 m3 large volume box and a tail lift guarantees 1,000 kg of payload.
  • Platform Cab: Two platform cab versions are now available with a payload up to 1,740 kg. This increased payload allows for larger conversions, including the possibility of a Luton Low-Loader of up to 20 m3, with the advantage of a low loading sill.
  • Panel van: The four practical panel van versions available, with volumes between 9 and 13 m3, now offer up to 1,490 kg of payload. This increased payload makes it possible to transport heavier equipment or even to convert into a minibus.

Renault Master Z.E.

Tags
,

Related Article

EGR RollTrac

EGR RollTrac: the smart electric roll cover f...

Jul 07, 2020No Comments

EGR Group, a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions for the automotive industry, has launched the EGR RollTrac, a smart electric roll cover for pickup fleets,

XCIENT

World’s first XCIENT fuel...

Hyundai Motor Company today shipped the first 10 units

Jul 06, 2020
Hackney

Hackney roads set to close ...

A further 20 roads in Hackney are set to

Jul 06, 2020
CO2

Zellwood set to reduce CO2 ...

One of Ireland’s leading contract management and logistics solutions

Jul 06, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202055,920 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201426,496 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201424,624 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,776 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201822,248 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing