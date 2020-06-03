Renault Kangoo Z.E. line-up bolstered by new Business+ model

Renault Pro+ have announced the addition of the feature-packed Business+ trim level to the Kangoo Z.E. electric van range. Based on the existing and popular Business trim, the Business+ brings a host of upgrades and equipment delivering enhanced comfort and convenience for drivers.
The Kangoo Z.E. continues to be a hit since going on sale in 2017, with a 217% increase in volume in 2019 compared with the previous year, representing a 30.15% share of the electric van market.
Available in both medium and long-wheelbase panel vans, the Kangoo Z.E. Business+ retains the 33kWh battery and 44kW motor, for the same 143-mile (WLTP) range and zero tailpipe emissions. The Business+ features £1,070 worth of equipment for just £600 compared to the Business version, offering strong value for money.
Sophisticated look and generous equipment list
On the outside, the new Business+ trim benefits from metallic paint with body-coloured bumpers front and rear for a more sophisticated look, while electrically operated and folding wing mirrors are finished in stylish gloss black.
Inside, there’s a comfortable cab environment for the driver and passenger thanks to a central armrest with storage below and an overhead parcel shelf to boost practicality. Further back, the generous load area comes fitted with a practical rubber floor covering.
Making life easier for the driver is standard-fit one-touch functionality for the electric front windows, while rear parking sensors give drivers greater confidence when dealing with tight spaces or difficult manoeuvres.
This all builds on the Kangoo Z.E’s already generous equipment list, payload ranging from 605kg to 640kg and enough space to accommodate a British or Euro pallet. It also benefits from the comprehensive Renault Pro+ three-year/100,000-mile warranty.
Available now, with a range of offers
Customers can order the new Kangoo Z.E. Business+ from 2 June 2020, with first deliveries taking place from Autumn.
A suite of attractive offers are available for Kangoo Z.E. customers giving business users a range of options. On Renault’s Fleet Rate+, the Kangoo Z.E. Business+ costs business users just +£2 a month more than the Business model, at £197 per month*.
Further to this, the fully electric model is available through Renault’s five-year 0% APR Hire Purchase agreement. The Kangoo Z.E. Business+ costs just £300 per month (incl. VAT), while on a four-year 0% APR Lease Purchase, the monthly payment is £249 per month.
Both contracts require a 20% customer deposit and qualify through Renault’s new ‘Drive Now, Pay Later’** incentive, with no payments taken for the first three months of an agreement – a promotion that’s available to customers across all Renault Pro+ commercial vehicles.
The Kangoo Z.E. model range is available from £19,380 + VAT and after Plug-in Van Grant. Renault Pro+ is Renault’s commercial vehicle operation, with vehicles available to suit businesses of all sizes supported by a network of dedicated Pro+ specialist dealerships.
For further information on the Renault Pro+ light commercial vehicle range, including factory conversions and those available through the manufacturer’s range of accredited convertors, please visit https://www.renault.co.uk/vans.htm
