Kingstown Works Ltd & Hull City Council boosts its electric vehicle fleet

Kingstown Works Limited (KWL) the principal provider of Housing Maintenance, Street Lighting, and Vehicle Fleet Services to Hull City Council (HCC), has expanded its vehicle fleet with 13 full electric PEUGEOT e-Expert vans. The latest addition of e-Expert vans brings the total number of PEUGEOT vehicles operated by KWL and HCC close to 200, with PEUGEOT having supplied 60 zero-emissions electric vehicles to the city council previously. Both KWL and the HCC are working towards electrifying its entire fleet in the future.
The full electric PEUGEOT e-Expert vans will join a number of other zero-emissions vehicles already on the KWL and HCC fleet. By incorporating the 13 new PEUGEOT e-Experts, KWL and HCC hope to continue their work of encouraging the ‘green electric generation‘, by showcasing the credentials of EVs throughout their activities. The Council will be operating the fleet of PEUGEOT e-Expert vans with KWL, which supports the local area with building, repair, and maintenance services.
KWL chose the e-Expert thanks to its zero-emissions range of up to 211 miles from a single charge, maximum payload of 1,226kg (model dependent) and load volume of 6.1m3 – meeting the tough working criteria for building maintenance and repair services.
Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, the van can receive up to 80% charge in just 30 minutes, making it ideal for businesses and fleet users. The PEUGEOT e-Expert is available with either a 50kWh or a 75kWh battery and features a 100kW (136hp) electric motor.
Gary Middleton, HCC Fleet Manager said: “PEUGEOT products have proven a first line choice for many years for both KWL and HCC. Given PEUGEOT’s previous work in providing a wide range of vehicles for both KWL and HCC, the PEUGEOT e-Expert was a natural successor to progress the continuous electrification of our fleet.
“The impressive specification of the new PEUGEOT e-Expert was more than enough to make this our next vehicle of choice. One could say, the PEUGEOT e-Expert is a van for all seasons!”
The PEUEGEOT e-Expert has already received high praise, winning the ‘Best Electrified Van’ accolade at the Parkers New Car Awards 2021 last month.
David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK said: “We are delighted that Kingstown Works Limited and the Hull City Council has welcomed the PEUGEOT e-Expert with the aim to electrify its entire fleet. We have been working with the team from Kingston upon Hull very closely for years and are thrilled to see that our latest, full electric van will be able to help KWL and HCC continue to provide essential services.”