Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid is still a best seller

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains a best-selling PHEV in the UK, out-selling every other plug-in hybrid SUV on the market so far in 2020 and second only to a recently-launched premium brand saloon.
Despite the massive disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a more competitive plug-in hybrid market than ever before, 2,662 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs were registered in 2020 to the end of the July, reinforcing this pioneer vehicle’s position as longstanding stalwart of the segment.
At the end of July 2020 a grand total of 51,667 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs had been registered in the UK, double the figure of the next-best seller, making it the nation’s undisputed favourite plug-in hybrid vehicle.
David Rodriguez, Sales and Marketing Director at Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented: “The enduring popularity of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV isn’t just down to its technology, reliability and driving refinement, the outstanding service and support provided by our dealer network has been key to its success since day one. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, our customers, our dealers and everyone here at Colt Car Company, but we’re back firing on all cylinders now and working towards creating a positive outcome for the rest of the year and beyond.”