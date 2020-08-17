Headline News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid is still a best seller

Monday, August 17, 2020 - 09:11
No Comments
276 Views
General News, Manufacturer News, Mitsubishi, News, Newsletter, Outlander PHEV, Secondary News

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains a best-selling PHEV in the UK, out-selling every other plug-in hybrid SUV on the market so far in 2020 and second only to a recently-launched premium brand saloon.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVDespite the massive disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a more competitive plug-in hybrid market than ever before, 2,662 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs were registered in 2020 to the end of the July, reinforcing this pioneer vehicle’s position as longstanding stalwart of the segment.

At the end of July 2020 a grand total of 51,667 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs had been registered in the UK, double the figure of the next-best seller, making it the nation’s undisputed favourite plug-in hybrid vehicle.

David Rodriguez, Sales and Marketing Director at Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented: “The enduring popularity of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV isn’t just down to its technology, reliability and driving refinement, the outstanding service and support provided by our dealer network has been key to its success since day one. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, our customers, our dealers and everyone here at Colt Car Company, but we’re back firing on all cylinders now and working towards creating a positive outcome for the rest of the year and beyond.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Speeding

Speeding incidents triple during lockdown

Aug 17, 2020No Comments

Motorists were speeding three times more frequently during lockdown compared to normal, according to new analysis by AX. The study of telematics data by the vehicle protection and

Marmalade

Marmalade makes plea for mo...

A provider of young driver insurance has warned the

Aug 17, 2020

New ‘Dutch-style̵...

A new ‘Dutch-style’ roundabout, designed to improve safety for

Aug 17, 2020
bp Chargemaster

bp Chargemaster goes live i...

bp Chargemaster has launched rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers

Aug 17, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202060,012 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201931,086 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201430,192 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201428,038 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201824,972 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing