Spartan Motor Factors acquire a fleet of 70 Mercedes-Benz Citan vans

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 - 07:07
Its acquisition in March by MWR Sales Limited – part of the Tetrosyl Group – prompted South Wales-based Spartan Motor Factors to commission a new fleet of 70 Mercedes-Benz vans.

Citan

Spartan Motor Factors colleagues, from left, Hayley Marshall, Jim Churchill, Kevin Sparrow and Natalia Natkaniec, are pictured with their new Mercedes-Benz Citans

All small Citan models, they were ply-lined and applied with vinyl wrap liveries, then inspected prior to delivery, at Ciceley Commercials’ dedicated Van Preparation Centre. Despite the scale of the task, the Dealer delivered every one of the new vans within a month of taking the order.

Tetrosyl already operates Mercedes-Benz vans in its other businesses, which include Motormania, Motor World and Sparesworld. Spartan Motor Factors, meanwhile, was also running more than 40 Mercedes-Benz Citan, Vito and Sprinter vans under its previous owners.

More than 120 of the company’s employees were retained following the acquisition, and several MWR outlets in South Wales will be rebranded as Spartan Motor Group depots.

Trading Director Ian Lawrence explained: “One of our first priorities on completing the Spartan purchase was a new fleet, not only to provide colleagues with the most efficient and effective vehicles, but also to raise the profile of our brand. We spoke to several suppliers but were particularly impressed with the proactive attitude of Ciceley Commercials, who assured us they were fully ‘open for business’.”

He continued: “To get all the vehicles ready within such a tight timeframe and in the middle of such a challenging period, while many other businesses were only running at significantly reduced capacity, is praiseworthy indeed.

“It’s no less than we expected though – we were assured the Dealer’s team could meet our deadline and they did not disappoint. They pulled out all the stops to deliver our fleet on time, and in perfect condition. The high level of commitment demonstrated justifies our decision to place this significant vehicle order with Ciceley Commercials and Mercedes-Benz.”

Crucial, too, was the round-the-clock aftersales support provided by the franchised Mercedes-Benz Vans network, and the manufacturer’s ‘Keeping businesses moving’ pledge. All new vans supplied by an official Dealer are backed by three-year, unlimited mileage warranties, and come with MobiloVan cover, which includes free, emergency assistance – dedicated technicians fit only Mercedes-Benz GenuineParts, and fix the overwhelming majority of breakdowns at the roadside.

Citan

Acquired with competitive funding support from Mercedes-Benz Finance, Spartan Motor Factors’ latest Citans are 109 CDI models with long L2 bodies and fuel-efficient 90 hp, 1.5-litre engines. BlueEFFICIENCY measures fitted as standard include the ECO start/stop function, low rolling resistance tyres, and optimised alternator and battery management systems, and contribute to outstanding economy in the combined cycle of up to 65.7 mpg, and CO2  emissions as low as 112 g/km..

The new vans are now working from Spartan’s network of 13 depots in South Wales and the South West of England, and delivering a comprehensive range of motor parts and related products to independent garages and motor traders across the region.

“The Citans have been very well received by our delivery drivers and in their new livery are certainly helping to get the Spartan name noticed,” said Mr Lawrence. “Mercedes-Benz is renowned for its premium brand values, and the image of the three-pointed star reflects perfectly our own high standards of product quality and customer care.”

