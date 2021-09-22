Headline News

Mercedes−Benz Trucks presents innovative solutions

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 - 06:41
No Comments
1,110 Views
Actros, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Several vehicle innovations were presented to the public by Mercedes-Benz Trucks yesterday (21 September 2021.) In doing so, the focus was especially on the electrification of the product portfolio. The company identifies with the Paris Climate Agreement and its aim of decarbonising the sector. CO2-neutral transport on the roads by 2050 is the ultimate goal.

Mercedes−Benz Trucks

Left to right: Andreas von Wallfeld, Head of Marketing, Sales and Service Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

“At Mercedes-Benz Trucks we are fully committed to locally CO2-neutral transport. In 2030, we want more than half of our new vehicles sold in Europe to be locally emission-free,” said Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks at the “Shaping the Now & Next 2021” event and thus indicating the company’s target for the coming years. “To make that happen, there is no one-size-fits-all, no silver bullet. In line with the different use cases of our customers, we follow a dual electrification strategy based on battery- and fuel cell-electric trucks. But there is more action needed – in terms of infrastructure as well as a reliable regulatory framework.”

Mercedes−Benz TrucksThe eActros for heavy distribution haulage, presented recently in June 2021 and scheduled to go into full-scale production in Wörth from October 2021 as well as the eEconic for municipal use to follow in the second half of 2022 are already fully electrified and locally CO2-neutral. Intensive testing is still underway at present, after which the eEconic will move on to practical trials with customers. The key technical specifications are largely identical to those of the eActros; the eEconic waste collection vehicle is designed to cover the vast majority of the typical collection routes run by an Econic with no need for interim charging. Even before full-scale production has started a waste disposal company in Denmark has already placed an order for eleven eEconic vehicles. From 2024, the eActros LongHaul which is also battery-electric is planned to be ready for series production and 2027 will see the first series-production GenH2 Trucks with hydrogen-based fuel cell drive roll off the production line on their way to customers. Both vehicles will enable locally CO2-neutral road freight haulage on long-distance routes.

“Working with and for our customers to find the perfect solution has always been something special to me – because every customer has their own individual requirements and challenges that need to be met,” pointed out Andreas von Wallfeld, Head of Marketing, Sales & Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks. “To be real partners, we do two main things: first, we listen really carefully to what our customers are saying. Secondly we develop our trucks – no matter whether they have classic diesel engines or are electrified – and services to serve a particular purpose: to contribute to the success of our customers.”

At the Mercedes-Benz Trucks event, “Shaping the Now & Next 2021″the manufacturer not only provided information about its fully electric vehicles, but also presented consulting services such as eConsulting and strategic partnerships in the areas of fleet integration, charging infrastructure and grid connection. MB Trucks also presented its latest models from the classic diesel segment such as the Actros F, Actros L and Edition 2.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Allianz

Allianz unveils electric vehicle centric flee...

Sep 22, 2021No Comments

In recognition of the changing face of UK roads, Allianz Insurance has enhanced its Motor Fleet (15 or more vehicles) and Small Fleet (4-14 vehicles) products to

ABT e-Transporter

All-electric Volkswagen ABT...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has introduced the ABT e-Transporter van

Sep 22, 2021
drivers' hours

Unite warns ‘illegal&...

Unite, the UK’s leading union, has warned that the

Sep 21, 2021
Addison Lee

Addison Lee leads the charg...

Addison Lee – London’s largest private transport provider –

Sep 21, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021211,512 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021126,984 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201961,614 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201833,174 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201830,948 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing