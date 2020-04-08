Headline News

Fixter offers vehicle sanitisation for London-based customers

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - 10:16
Fixter, the UK’s first end-to-end online car maintenance service provider, today introduces a new vehicle sanitisation service for customers in London.

A base-level service starts at £29.99 covering essential touch points, while a more comprehensive service is also available, covering additional areas of the car. Once a service has been booked, Fixter will call to arrange and confirm service details with the customers.

Trained Fixter specialists will clean customer vehicles at their doorstep, while following all WHO protocols, including hand washing, gel protocols and maintaining safe distances when dealing with customers to avoid physical contact.

Limvirak Chea, Co-Founder and CEO of Fixter, said: “We want to make it as hassle-free as possible for our London customers to have their cars sanitised – which is why we will go to them and carry-out this new service. We know that since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, concerns about vehicle interior cleanliness has been understandably very significant and we hope that our new initiative will go some way to reassuring customers who want to use their cars.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our very priority and therefore all of our Fixter specialists follow strict WHO protocols. We use forensic principles to guide the processes of sanitising the customers’ car at all times. This is to ensure we don’t cross contaminate or re-contaminate anyone’s vehicle. All of our equipment is either disposed of, or sanitised between different bookings.”

