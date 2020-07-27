Stewarts of Tayside Adds 10 Carrier Transicold Vector 1550 Units

Perth-based fruit and vegetable producer Stewarts of Tayside has taken delivery of 10 new refrigerated trailers, each specified with a Carrier Transicold Vector 1550 unit. They join a 30-strong trailer fleet that has been 100% Carrier-cooled since 2004.
The 10 single-temperature Vector 1550 units are mounted to 13.6-metre Gray & Adams refrigerated trailers, equally split between five new additions to the company’s trailer fleet and replacements for older units.
“Our 16-year working relationship with Carrier Transicold has been built on both the quality of the products, which do everything we ask of them, and their fantastic aftersales service,” said Jim Winn, transport manager, Stewarts of Tayside. “Since we first specified the Vector 1550 refrigeration unit, we’ve never looked back; it’s a solid, all round unit that gives us reliable temperature control and performance.”
The Vector 1550 unit is well suited to Stewarts of Tayside’s UK-wide operation, delivering an ideal blend of power and efficiency, with an ability to provide exceptional pull-down speeds and temperature control, offering the versatility required to transport the company’s range of temperature-sensitive goods and produce. Key to this is the unit’s combination of a hermetic compressor with an economiser, which ensures optimal efficiency and effectiveness in operation, alongside the latest Stage V engine emissions technology, ensuring the unit provides constant airflow and cold chain protection.
“It isn’t just their reliable equipment that’s kept us coming back, the maintenance support we get across the UK from Carrier Transicold’s service partner network is also exceptional and helps ensure superb uptime for the fleet,” said Winn. “In the past, they also developed their telematics package specifically to do all that we needed it to. We’ve always got the complete package with Carrier Transicold.”
All of Stewarts of Tayside’s units are covered by everCOLD™, Carrier Transicold’s fixed cost, full-service maintenance package that includes annual temperature control testing and certification, full regulatory checks, and access to Carrier Transicold’s oneCALL™ 24/7 incident management service.
Carrier Transicold’s advanced telematics package features two-way communication functionality – a vital requirement for Stewarts of Tayside – giving the company’s transport managers the ability to remotely alter the set point or operation mode as well as initiate defrosts and pre-trip checks, and clear alarms from a connected device anywhere in the world.
The new trailers will stay in operation for around seven years, making nationwide deliveries seven days a week and clocking around 100,000 miles a year.
Founded in 1975, Stewarts of Tayside grows, harvests, packs and delivers its own fresh produce, primarily swede, strawberries and raspberries.