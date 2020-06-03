Headline News

Fowler Welch adds 45 new Carrier Transicold Vector HE 19 MT units

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 - 07:48
Lincolnshire-based Fowler Welch has taken delivery of 45 new trailers mounted with new Carrier Transicold Vector® HE (High Efficiency) 19 multi-temperature (MT) refrigeration units, forming an integral part of the company’s continuing work to reduce the fuel consumption and carbon footprint of its commercial vehicle fleet.

Fowler Welch chose Carrier Transicold’s new flagship Vector HE 19 MT refrigeration system following fuel benchmarking tests conducted during the initial field trial programme. The results confirmed the new design could help reduce fuel consumption, cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and improve overall fleet efficiency.

“Our experience trialling the latest generation Vector HE 19 MT unit has been incredibly positive; we’re very excited for what we see as a major step forward in refrigerated trailer technology,” said Maurizio Romano, head of fleet strategy, Fowler Welch. “We have also found that the Carrier units truly deliver from a reliability and temperature integrity perspective. They were the clear choice for such a major order, especially when considering our ongoing environmental strategy.”

The Vector HE 19 MT unit features the Carrier Transicold patented E-Drive™ all-electric technology, which has now been combined with an all-new multi-speed engine design that considerably cuts fuel consumption, while also operating 3 dB(A) quieter – which to the human ear equates to a 50% reduction in noise compared to the legacy Vector 1950 refrigeration unit.

The system’s fully hermetic scroll compressor and economiser also helps deliver a significant increase in refrigeration capacity during pull-down, while reducing the chance of refrigerant and CO2 escape. These new design features, combined with extended service cycles, can offer favourable savings on maintenance costs.

Headquartered in Spalding, Lincolnshire, alongside seven other facilities across the country, Fowler Welch provides flexible, cost-effective and innovative supply chain solutions for ambient and temperature-controlled products to the UK’s biggest and best-known food suppliers and retailers. The new Carrier-cooled trailers will be completing multi-temperature deliveries nationwide.

