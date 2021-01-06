Headline News

New VN5 wins Best Medium EV Van of the Year

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 - 07:08
The new VN5 electric van from LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has won its second award just months after its launch, claiming the title today of Medium EV Van of the Year at the 2021 Company Car & Van Awards.

VN5

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC

Judges made their decision based on the VN5’s large load area and LEVC’s expanding dealer network while also praising the van’s flexible eCity powertrain technology, which allows drivers to travel emissions-free while still offering a long, flexible overall range. The awards are hosted by the trusted van magazine and name the best of the commercial vehicle sector.

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, commented: “It is great to receive another award for VN5 so soon after its launch, reflecting its strong and unique position as a new disrupter to the traditional commercial van market. Its high-quality build, flexible 300 mile electrically driven range and large load area make VN5 the perfect van solution for a wide range of customers in the commercial vehicle sector.”

Designed, engineered and built at LEVC’s state of the art electric vehicle factory in Ansty, Coventry, production of the new VN5 began in November 2020. VN5’s latest accolade follows LEVC’s success at the WhatVan? Awards, when the electric van was named ‘Editor’s Choice’ in December 2020.

Andrew Walker, Editor of Company Car & Van, said: “LEVC has come up trumps with their VN5 van. The VN5 offers a pure electric range of 60 miles, coupled to a clever petrol range extender, which increases range to over 300 miles. Add in an 830kg payload, a city-friendly turning circle and an ever-growing UK dealer network and you have a new kid on the block that’s set to make some serious waves.”

VN5 is based on the same architecture and proven eCity range-extender technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi and can achieve a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of 304 miles (489 km)*. In addition, VN5 utilises the same strong, lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque & SMC construction – a first in sector for the 1-tonne van segment, designed to last twice as long as the competition. It is also equipped with a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments.

With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets and offers a gross payload of up to 830kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

Both TX and VN5 are sold through LEVC’s growing dealer network and, with more than 50 sales and service points in place across the UK, ensures that no customer is more than 45-minute drive from an authorized LEVC location.

