DriveElectric offer an electric mobility solution with no long-term commitment

Monday, May 4, 2020 - 09:40
Feedback from companies suggests that businesses are likely to be reviewing their fleet management plans when COVID-19 restrictions start to be eased, and that more flexible, short-term vehicle hire arrangements would help during what is likely to be a challenging time for many organisations.

DriveElectric

DriveElectric’s FlexiHire service offers businesses an electric mobility solution with no long-term commitment

DriveElectric’s FlexiHire service enables businesses to hire an electric car or van for a period of a few months rather than being committed to a lease over a number of years. As there’s also no upfront payment, the FlexiHire service provides a cost-effective way to drive an electric vehicle.

Electric cars and vans are available for limited companies through FlexiHire, which has a minimum hire period of just three months, and can be extended as required. Because electric vehicles have a longer serviceable life than petrol and diesel vehicles due to EVs having very few moving parts, used cars and vans are also available as well as new vehicles, helping to lower vehicle running costs even further.

DriveElectric’s FlexiHire service is available from just £249 plus VAT per month and vehicles can be delivered immediately (subject to COVID-19 guidelines).

The zero percent company car Benefit in Kind (BIK) tax on pure electric vehicles from April 2020 could also save thousands of pounds per year for company car drivers.

An example of a vehicle available through the FlexiHire service is the Nissan e-NV200 Voltia van, a conversion that offers 8 cubic metres of load space, along with zero tailpipe emissions, which is ideal for urban deliveries.

Mike Potter, Managing Director of DriveElectric, comments: “As and when COVID-19 restrictions start to be eased at the appropriate time, the FlexiHire service may help some businesses with their mobility needs without the long-term commitment of a conventional lease. Many organisations are already benefiting from the cost savings that electric vehicles can deliver, as well as contributing to cleaner air and a lower corporate carbon footprint; FlexiHire is an opportunity for businesses to try out an EV and see the benefits for themselves.”

DriveElectric is an electric vehicle leasing company that has been helping organisations and individuals to adopt EVs to save money, lower emissions and transition to low carbon energy since 2008. DriveElectric aims to make the switch to electric cars and vans simple for business fleets.

    Foretrack
