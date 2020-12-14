Headline News

‘Unpredictable visibility’ can increase camera deterrent effect

Monday, December 14, 2020 - 08:29
No Comments
504 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Police, Secondary News, Speed Camera, Speed Enforcement

Many drivers ignore posted speed limits with impunity, and to combat this people need to believe enforcement is ‘any time, any place, anywhere’.

That’s the view of Emma Kelly from Road Safety Support, as expressed in a keynote presentation delivered as part of the 2020 Festival of Road Safety.

Emma Kelly’s presentation outlined a new enforcement strategy for speed cameras, called Raising the game’, published recently by Road Safety Support (RSS).

Emma said the new strategy was prompted by concerns at RSS about the UK’s stagnating KSI figures. It focuses specifically on speed cameras and the role they can play in helping to reduce road deaths and casualties.

Emma explained that enforcement, and the integration of speed management to reduce casualties, forms part of the ‘Safe System’ methodology.

speedingShe went on to outline how ‘unpredictable visibility’ can increase the deterrent effect among drivers.

“We know that wide area enforcement works,” she said, going on to reference a pilot scheme in Cumbria which resulted in a 30% reduction in KSI casualties over an 18-month period.

Talking of the importance of effective communications she said that ‘while we are winning the war in the law courts, we are not winning the war online, or on the roads’.

She said that while they may not like it, most drivers perceive enforcement as fair ‘if they know about it in advance’.

However, she added that the credibility of camera enforcement requires special attention. Enforcement programmes, she said, need to be set out clearly to ensure they receive public acceptance, which can also be helped by setting ‘credible’ speed limits.

The RSS report recommends that police forces and camera partnerships develop  a ‘long-term, stepped or layered enforcement strategy’, including a flexible and random approach to mobile enforcement and the use of covert enforcement.

Emma Kelly’s full presentation can be viewed on the Festival of Road Safety website catch up service

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

British Gas

British Gas partners with Vauxhall on free mi...

Dec 14, 2020No Comments

British Gas today announces that it is partnering with Vauxhall on a new offer for EV users purchasing the new Corsa-e in the UK. Vauxhall Corsa-e customers

DVSA

DVSA confirms 10-year-old t...

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has confirmed

Dec 14, 2020
No Deal

European Commission outline...

The European Commission has put forward a set of

Dec 14, 2020
driver behaviour

Researchers set out to impr...

A new research project has highlighted a number of

Dec 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    COVID-19

    UK truck drivers rise to the C...

    With measures to counter the

    Apr 03, 202018,954 Views

    Dash Cams and the law: What yo...

    If you have a Dash

    Jan 23, 201917,370 Views

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV awar...

    The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has

    Jan 28, 201916,554 Views

    Van sales driven by online sho...

    Online shopping and van-driving businesses

    Apr 30, 201916,548 Views

    Ocado Launches £3m Investment...

    Today, online supermarket Ocado opened

    Jan 08, 201916,086 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing