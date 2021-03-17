Headline News

90% of motorists want speed cameras to check for vehicle tax, insurance and MOT

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 - 08:37
No Comments
336 Views
General News, Insurance, MOT, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Speed Camera, Speed Enforcement

The UK’s largest independent road safety charity is urging the police to take notice of UK motorists who are calling for them to better utilise equipment already available for speed detection to ensure vehicles have valid insurance, MOT and Vehicle Excise Duty (often referred to as road tax).

speed camerasThe findings come from new research conducted by IAM RoadSmart, which has revealed that nine-in-ten (90 per cent) motorists, who were surveyed as part of the charity’s annual Safety Culture Report, backed the idea that speed cameras should also be used to catch drivers who are flouting these motoring violations.

Estimates suggest that someone is injured every 20 minutes on UK roads by an uninsured driver* and that more than a quarter of motorists don’t even know when their vehicle’s next MOT is due, while there’s around 630,000 unlicenced vehicles in the UK.

Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart Director of Policy & Research, said: “These results paint a very clear picture. Law-abiding motorists are in favour of the police using existing equipment to help make our roads safer by catching motorists who think the rules don’t apply to them.

“Of course, the primary purpose of catching speeding motorists is paramount but it should not be overlooked the suffering that drivers of vehicles which are uninsured, unlicenced and without a valid MOT can cause other road users.”

Meanwhile, further findings from the in-depth research of motorist attitudes by IAM RoadSmart discovered that an overwhelming majority, (82 per cent), also supported using cameras to automatically fine drivers who run red lights in urban areas.

The research also found that 80 per cent of motorists were in favour of using cameras to automatically fine drivers who drive more than 10mph over the speed limit on residential streets.

Neil added: “There is no excuse for speeding, driving uninsured, unlicenced or without a valid MOT. If speed camera partnerships are issuing speeding tickets they should also follow up on a wider range of offences and this is backed by the vast majority of drivers.  Getting law breakers off our roads could significantly help reduce the number of casualties caused by motorists with no regard for their motoring responsibilities.”

* Figures provided by MIB and Dft.

Related Article

Ford Dagenham

Ford Dagenham to produce advanced technology ...

Mar 17, 2021No Comments

Ford announced today that Ford Dagenham Engine Plant to the east of London will manufacture the latest advanced technology diesel engines for the next generation Ford Transit

mobility credits

Enterprise supports UK̵...

Enterprise, the world’s largest car hire company, is supporting

Mar 16, 2021
Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group lau...

In the current volatile business environment that companies of

Mar 16, 2021
Peter Cakebread

Managing Director Peter Cak...

After 30 successful years leading the Marshall Leasing business,

Mar 16, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201821,282 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201818,762 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201918,732 Views

    Lex Autolease launches extende...

    The UK’s leading commercial vehicle

    Oct 08, 201918,630 Views

    Farewell to a legend: Last eve...

    Fleet-favourite HGV was voted Truck

    Jul 05, 201317,376 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing