VCS unveils zero emissions Jaguar I-PACE Rapid Response Vehicles

VCS, the UK’s market-leading ambulance conversion specialist, has today unveiled the latest zero emissions vehicle to enter its range. The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) allows ambulance services to quickly deal with a wide range of emergencies without emitting any CO2 in the process.
Two examples of the Jaguar I-PACE RRV have been delivered to West Midlands Ambulance Service and will be put on duty with immediate effect. Testament to VCS’s exceptional engineering capabilities, West Midlands Ambulance Service’s Jaguar I-PACE RRVs are entirely bespoke to their needs, while future vehicles can be tailored to meet other service’s requirements.
Offering a range of up to 292 miles, the ability to add up to 78 miles of range per 15 minutes when ultra-fast charging (100kW), and a 0-62mph time of 4.8 seconds, the Jaguar I-PACE is the ideal base for a zero emissions RRV.
The Jaguar I-PACE RRV follows the introduction of the UK’s first fully electric dual crewed ambulance, the E-DCA, by VCS in 2020. The E-DCA is currently being trialled on the front line by West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Mark Kerrigan, Managing Director of VCS, said: “As ambulance services across the UK look to electrify their fleet, it is important that all vehicle types and use cases are catered for. Following the launch of our fully electric dual crewed ambulance last year, the introduction of a zero emissions Rapid Response Vehicle was the logical next step.
“The Jaguar I-PACE is the ideal base vehicle for a zero emissions RRV, and we’re looking forward to seeing these first two vehicles being put through their paces by West Midlands Ambulance Service.”
West Midlands Ambulance Service Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “Working with industry specialists like VCS has continually reduced our impact on the environment by lowering our CO2 levels, and ensured that patients receive the highest standards of safety and comfort.
“With an all-electric ambulance already in our fleet, which was launched last year, it’s hugely exciting to now have two fully electric response cars to add to our operational vehicles in Birmingham.”