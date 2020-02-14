New IVECO S-WAY to be launched at the CV Show

IVECO will use the 2020 Commercial Vehicle show in Birmingham as the venue for the launch of its much anticipated new IVECO S-WAY truck, the first vehicle in the new IVECO WAY heavy range, developed to deliver a complete package of features and services focused on the driver, on sustainability and on an advanced level of connectivity-enabling new customised services.
The new IVECO WAY heavy range sees the brand mark a strong shift towards providing customers with an integrated transport solution, that is both economically and environmentally sustainable, in which the services around the product become more important than the product itself.
Being exhibited for the first time will be two 6×2 examples of the IVECO S-WAY range, both vehicles featuring the AS sleeper cab. Showcasing IVECO’s industry leading sustainable credentials, and taking centre stage in a striking blue, will be a Cursor 13, 12.9 litre natural power engine which delivers 460 hp and 2000 Nm of torque. Also taking centre stage will be a Euro 6d diesel version, delivering 570 hp and 2500 Nm of torque, this model is finished in a distinctive launch red colour.
Sascha Kaehne, IVECO UK Business Director comments: “The Commercial Vehicle show provides us with the most perfect venue from which to launch our new 100% fully connected new IVECO S-WAY. This new truck has been re-designed from the ground up, with both drivers and customers at its core, offering sustainability, cost savings, productivity gains and safety and we are eagerly looking forward to presenting it to the UK haulage industry”.
Complementing the IVECO S-WAY and high-lighting IVECO’s full range credentials will be two vehicles from the Daily range of vans and chassis cabs, a range developed to change your business perspective. A 3.5 tonne natural power CNG chassis cab (35S14NA8) with a Brit-Tipp utility body will be joined by a 7 tonne (70C18HA8 V) van. Both models are equipped with the class leading Hi-Matic 8 speed automatic transmission, allowing gear changes to be made more quickly and precisely than the best driver – with shifting taking place in less than 200 milliseconds.
Launched internationally in April 2019, the latest Daily takes connectivity to a new level, unlocking a world of highly personalized services precisely tailored to the customer’s real use of the vehicle to provide a complete transport solution that will change the way they fulfil their transport requirements. It is the first vehicle in its segment to comply with Euro 6D/Temp emissions standards, delivering sustainability together with more power and fuel economy, to the benefit of the customers’ profitability, and sets new standard in the on-board living and driving experience, at the same time making important strides towards autonomous driving and delivering enhanced safety features.
Completing the line-up will be a 7.5 tonne Eurocargo, ML75E190, housing Tector 5, a 4.5 litre engine and delivering 190 hp and 700 Nm of torque. Eurocargo features IVECO’s proven HI-SCR engine technology – which eliminates the need for Euro VI vehicles to stop periodically for forced regeneration – an essential feature for this versatile urban delivery vehicle.