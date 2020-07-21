Headline News

IVECO dealers demonstrate IVECO S-WAY ahead of Q4 RHD UK introduction

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 08:08
The wheels of transport never stop turning, so IVECO is ensuring operators can fully experience its next generation IVECO S-WAY range of heavy trucks ahead of the official UK introduction later this year.

With strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines in place, the fleet of left-hand drive IVECO S-WAY vehicles are touring the UK dealer network. Over 100 operators have already been introduced to the new truck in the first few weeks of the tour and their response has been extremely positive.

The trucks on tour feature the spacious AS cab with a 4×2 axle layout as well as a 6×2 rigid chassis. They are available to experience with a variety of engines, ranging from the 460 horsepower CURSOR 11 to the flagship CURSOR 13 producing 570hp.

“The past few months have been challenging for everyone, so it’s fantastic to hear about the great excitement the new IVECO S-WAY is creating among operators and our dealers,” commented Gareth Lumsdaine, Truck Business-line Director at IVECO.

“The IVECO S-WAY is a very dynamic new product, and it’s important to ensure our customers are the first to get a taste of its new state of the art cab and to learn about its 100% connected features and advanced new technologies.”

The new IVECO S-WAY range will offer operators a vehicle that delivers both strong cost savings and productivity gains. Alongside its comfortable, ergonomically designed cab and outstanding driving dynamics, advancements in its aerodynamics make it up to 4% more fuel efficient. Providing the power to match its striking looks are a range of both conventional diesel powertrains and quiet, clean and efficient liquid natural gas (LNG) & compressed natural gas (CNG) engines.

With a forward order bank having already reached 200 units, the IVECO S-WAY dealer demonstrator tour will continue until the middle of October ahead of the truck’s official UK introduction, and arrival of right-hand drive product in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more information on the IVECO S-WAY and to find your nearest IVECO dealer, visit www.iveco-dealership.co.uk

